Alabama's playoff hopes still alive after latest CFP rankings

Alabama’s path to the College Football Playoff remains intact heading into the final rankings. The playoff committee kept the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes alive Tuesday night, moving Alabama up two spots to No. 11 in the latest rankings.

The slight jump up from last week helped the Tide clear a major hurdle, as it moved ahead of No. 12 Miami to claim the final at-large spot in the playoff picture. Despite being ranked in the top 12, the Hurricanes are slated to miss out on a playoff berth, as they will be passed by the winner of the Big 12, who will secure an automatic bid as the fifth-highest conference champion.

Alabama’s spot in the playoff isn’t totally secured. The Tide will now have to hope No. 8 SMU beats No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship to prevent the Tigers from stealing a spot as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

Despite having an extra loss, Alabama (9-3) was able to move ahead of Miami (10-2) due to its supplier wins. The Tide has three top-25 victories, including No. 5 Georgia, No. 14 South Carolina, No. 20 Missouri and No. 25 LSU.

Miami doesn’t have a ranked win on its resume. The Hurricanes have only played one team currently ranked in the top 25, No. 19 Syracuse, and suffered a 42-38 defeat on the road to the Orange over the weekend.

Oregon held onto its No. 1 ranking and was followed by No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 SMU, No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Boise State.

Those rankings will receive a shakeup during this weekend’s conference championship games.

Big Ten: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State, 7 p.m. CBS

SEC: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia, 3 p.m. ABC

ACC: No. 8 SMU vs. No. 18 Clemson, 7 p.m. ABC

No. 15 Arizona State will square off against No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The winner of that game will earn a berth into the playoff, likely taking the 12th and final seed.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded 1-4 and will also receive a first-round bye. In the current rankings, Oregon would receive the top spot followed by No. 2 seed Texas, No. 3 seed SMU and No. 4 seed Boise State.

Teams seeded 5-12 will face off in the first round with the better seed hosting on its college campus. As the playoff picture stands now, those matchups would include:

No. 12 seed Arizona State at No. 5 seed Penn State

No. 11 seed Alabama at No. 6 seed Notre Dame

No. 10 seed Indiana at No. 7 seed Georgia

No. 9 seed Tennessee at No. 8 seed Ohio State

The four winners of those matchups will move on to face the top four seeds in the quarterfinal finals. Those matchups would include:

No. 12 seed Arizona State/No. 5 seed Penn State vs. No. 4 Boise State

No. 11 seed Alabama/No. 6 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 3 SMU

No. 10 Indiana/No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas

No. 9 Tennessee/No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Oregon