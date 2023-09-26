TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's offensive line is bracing itself for the clanga, clanga of cowbells inside Davis Wade Stadium.

Communication has already been a key focus for the offensive front as it is replacing three starters from last year’s unit. Whether its relaying calls to its freshmen tackles or hearing snap calls from the quarterback, the Crimson Tide's line still has some work to do when it comes to mastering auditory effectiveness.

That won’t be any easier Saturday night with 60,000 Mississippi State fans clanging away in the stands.

“We just have to be even more obsessive about communication,” Alabama left guard Tyle Booker said. “Probably more eye contact with the running backs. Actually, us looking back at the running backs, making sure he has the calls, just being more obsessive about it.”

Due to his position on the line, Booker figures to be one of the most important players in terms of passing along calls across the unit. Last week, Nick Saban referred to Booker as the leader of the offensive line. The sophomore’s steadiness is the biggest reason Alabama elected to line him up at left guard this season, allowing him to serve as a mentor for either true freshman Kadyn Proctor or redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett at left tackle.

“Just reassuring them on their calls,” Booker said. “I came in as a tackle way back when, it feels like years ago. I know all the tackle calls, so just reassuring them on that and just little tips before the snap.”

While Booker provides checks and corrections to his left, it’s center Seth McLaughlin who barks out the majority of Alabama’s calls on the line. From there, that message is passed down from lineman to lineman to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“I would probably say it’s like a telephone effect,” Booker said, referencing the childhood game where a word is whispered from person to person. “I hear it from Seth, then I tell Pritch or Proc. We just go from there, and then like I said, I give them little tips or reminders right before we go in for a play like ‘Hey, eyes up for this, look for this, be mindful of this and you come to play ball.’”

That’s a bit harder to do when your ears are ringing.

Alabama prepares for noise by cranking up the speakers inside its indoor facility during practice before road games. However, the clanging it will face Saturday night is on another level. Just ask Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis, a Columbia, Mississippi native, who took in a few games inside Davis Wade Stadium growing up.

“Oh, them cowbells is annoying man,” Oatis said. “Them cowbells loud. When I was a recruit, I went to the Bama-Mississippi State game the years it was there. It was loud. It was annoying.”

Alabama will need to drown out distractions this week as it looks to clean up its deficiencies across the line. The Crimson Tide currently ranks No. 127 out of 133 FBS teams, allowing four sacks per game. It’s also averaging just 3.99 yards per carry, down from 5.57 yards per attempt last season.

When asked Tuesday, Booker said the key to addressing those problems comes down to two factors.

“Consistency and execution,” he said. “Feel like we were always one block, one route away, one communication call away from putting together a complete drive and complete games. So that’s the only thing we need to carry on, execution and doing it consistently.”

No. 12 Alabama (3-1) will travel to Mississippi State (2-2) this weekend for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.