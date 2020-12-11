When asked to choose between Alabama’s Heisman candidates Sam Pittman didn’t go with the hot name, DeVonta Smith, or the frontrunner, Mac Jones. Instead, the Arkansas head coach gave his endorsement to an uncommon choice.

“I don’t think they ask a first-year coach, former offensive line coach,” he said, “but if I had a vote, I’d vote their entire offensive line.”

Pittman is one of several opposing coaches who have signaled out Alabama’s line this season. Georgia’s Kriby Smart, Tennessee’s Jeremey Pruitt, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn have all gushed over the Tide’s five behemoths up front.

The praise is well-warranted.

Alabama’s starting unit this season is flanked by a pair of five-star talents in Alex Leatherwood and Evan Neal. At left guard, the Tide has a human steamroller in 6-foot-4, 350-pound Deonte Brown. On the other side of the center is Emil Ekiyor Jr., who is surprisingly athletic despite his 6-foot-3, 324-pound frame. Perhaps the most essential piece comes in the middle where blue-collared center Landon Dickerson was labeled as the most-valuable lineman in the nation by Pro Football Focus in terms of wins above replacement.

Dickerson, Leatherwood and Brown are all seniors and figure to hear their names called at some point during next year’s draft. Neal, a sophomore, and Ekiyor, a redshirt sophomore, will likely join them in the NFL the following year.

Alabama is no stranger to elite offensive lines. The Tide’s 2010 unit featured three eventual first-round picks in Chance Warmack, D.J. Fluker and James Carpenter as well as a reliable center in William Vlachos and the program’s most decorated lineman in Barrett Jones. Warmack, Fluker and Jones were all a part of the 2012 unit where they were joined by former top-five recruit and eventual second-round pick Cyrus Kouandjio.

Still, some say this year’s offensive line might be Nick Saban’s best at Alabama. Pittman said he isn’t sure if he’s ever seen a better-coached unit, while Pruitt and Malzahn both called it the best they’ve ever seen. Saban isn’t one for comparisons, but even he recognizes that this year’s group is special.

“I think it all starts there,” he said. “They do a really, really good job that's why we ran the ball very efficiently and effectively... They've done a good job in pass protection, which allows the quarterback to make plays, which allows the receivers to make plays. So, I think it all starts up front.”

As good as things look right now, the future is arguably even brighter.

Alabama is less than a week away from signing perhaps its best-ever offensive line class. The quartet of newcomers includes two top-10 recruits in J.C. Latham (No. 2 overall) and Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 8 overall) as well as a pair of four-star talents in T.J. Ferguson (No. 58 overall) and James Brockermeyer. In fact, some have projected that group as the best crop of lineman ever assembled by any team.

“It definitely means a lot to hear that, but we know when we get there we are back starting from square one,” Ferguson said. “We just tune everything out and work for it so we can get that title. We don’t want to just be thought about as the best, we want to get it.”

The success of this year’s unit has certainly been a motivating factor to the incoming class. James Brockermeyer, who committed to Alabama in July with his twin brother, Tommy, said he’s had his eye on several offensive lines this season but expects the Tide to come away with this year’s Joe Moore Award.

“It’s just kind of the demeanor the guys have,” James said. “If you look at Landon Dickerson, he’s really aggressive and he’s got a mean streak in him. I kind of think I’m similar to him in that, so it’s good to see that. O-line is all about your attitude at the end of the day. So you’ve just got to want it more than the other guy across from you.”

While James likened himself to Dickerson, his brother Tommy compared his own game to Leatherwood and Neal due to the “nastiness” the tackles play with. Ferguson says he also shares attributes with Neal, pointing out his versatility to play both inside and outside at the next level.

The incoming unit has noticed the extra attention Tide lineman have received over social media as several of Alabama’s blocks have been highlighted in video clips from analysts.

“My favorite’s probably the one I saw last week from Evan,” Ferguson said of Neal’s pancake block against LSU. “They were pass-blocking, and the guy slipped off of the guard and Evan just came down from the side and hit him and fell on him. It was just nasty. I try to play the same way on the field, just nasty.”

All four of Alabama’s incoming offensive linemen are set to enroll early after signing for the Tide during next week’s Early Signing Day. From there, the quartet will join up with the team in early January where it will look to get a head start on next season. With the Tide likely losing three starters from this year’s unit, that early development period will be essential in their pursuit of early playing time next year.

“I’m just going to be a sponge to Leatherwood and Neal and ask them everything they know,” Tommy said. “Hopefully, with Neal coming back next year, I can be a sponge to him, too, and learn everything he’s learned the past couple of years.”

Earlier this week, Dickerson spoke about the standard of excellence demanded at Alabama, not only on the offensive line but at each of the Tide’s positional units. The starting center doesn’t expect that to change once he moves on from the team next year.

“For new offensive linemen coming in, just be ready because we’re gonna expect a lot out of you,” Dickerson said. “The standard that we play to and the standard that we’re expected to meet every day is above and beyond what a lot of people really realize, and I think that’s what really makes us a quality team full of good players — every day you’re challenged to be the best player you can be.”

That message was received by Alabama’s incoming linemen, who fully understand the expectations once they pull on their crimson and white jerseys for the first time in the coming weeks.

“Being an offensive lineman at the University of Alabama holds a lot of prestige,” Ferguson said. “Like just the title, it holds a lot of weight. Just saying you play for Alabama in general, you have to perform to that standard. The standard on the line is almost higher because they dominate every year. Just coming in, you just have to know that you’re stepping up to the plate and be ready for it.”

Added James: “That standard is one of the reasons you pick Alabama. You want people to hold you to a high standard. That’s why Alabama wins because they set their goals so high and the team usually reaches it.”

The lofty expectations come with an added amount of pressure. However, the incoming talent embraces the challenge and is eager to fill the shoes of their elite predecessors.

“I think Alabama fans should expect greatness from all of us,” Tommy said. “I think once we come in and are able to really bond together, we’re going to be a special group.”

Until then, they can sit back and watch as the Tide’s current line makes a run at history.

“They’ve still got some games to go, but they could be the best ever,” James said. “Hopefully when the playoffs come around they get to play in some really big games against some good teams and be able to prove it. Hopefully, we’ll see them continue to dominate throughout that.”