TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saturday’s 24-0 victory over Mississippi State was eye-opening for Alabama — even if it provided things the Crimson Tide never wants to see.

For a fourth consecutive game, Alabama watched as its prized quarterback was slow to get up after taking a big hit. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked four times against Mississippi State, including a final blow during the third quarter which did him in for the remainder of the contest.

"That's the worst thing you want to see as an offensive lineman, there's nothing worse than seeing your quarterback on the ground,” left tackle Jonah Williams said. “So yeah, some of that is our fault, and some of it isn't. We want to keep him upright, and we want to execute our plays so that he doesn't have the ball in his hands when he's getting hit. I think that's why we practice each week so that we can go out and improve on our blitz pick-ups and the things technique-wise to make sure we keep him clean.”

The sight of Tagovailoa bending over in pain was the lasting image of a bittersweet victory over the weekend. Sure, Alabama’s defense completed its second straight shutout against a ranked SEC team. However, its offense left much to be desired. The Crimson Tide was held to less than 500 total yards for the first time all season as it mustered up just 305 yards against the Bulldogs.

Then there was the abuse levied on Tagovailoa. The Heisman contender had been sacked just four times in his previous nine games before Mississippi State equaled that total in just three bruising quarters. Following the game, the initial response was to question what happened to Alabama’s offensive line — a unit that previously ranked as one of the best in the nation at protecting the quarterback. That’s a reaction Williams says he has begrudgingly learned to accept.

"We don't want the glory. We don't want that,” Williams said. “We want to see the team be successful. So I'm just poking fun at how we get it laid on us. But I think we take a lot of pride in that and don't mind being the scapegoats. Because we know, and the guys on the team know, that the offense starts with us. And we take pride in that."

