TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban hesitated when asked if this is the best offense he’s ever coached. Even after an eye-popping 215 yards in four games, the Alabama head coach claims he’s “still not ready to say that.”

“We’ve had some really good offensive teams in the past,” Saban said. “I think the diversity and the number of playmakers this team certainly ranks up there with one of the best. We knew this was the kind of team we were going to have.

“But we win a game today and they had 72 offensive plays and we had 61. Their time of possession was way greater than ours. So if we were, as you put it, the best we’ve ever had, it wouldn’t be that way.”

That being said, Saban knows this team is special. Before leaving the podium following Alabama’s 45-23 win over Texas A&M, the head coach pleaded with the media, asking reporters to focus on some of the negative aspects of Saturday’s game so he could remind his players that there’s still work to be done.

The truth is, they know they are special, too.

“We feel like as a group collectively, we feel like we’re unstoppable,” receiver Henry Ruggs III said.

