Alabama's NFL track record speaks volumes to Rueben Bain

Rueben Bain, four-star defensive end from Central High School in Miami, took official visits in June to Auburn, Oklahoma and the final trip of the month to Alabama. Bain has visited Tuscaloosa on two other occasions including the Tide's home game against LSU last season and a return on April 1 for spring practice.

The interest from Bain in Alabama is very real, and very high. The feeling is mutual on Alabama's side as it considers the South Florida pass rusher one of its key targets in the 2023 class. It was evident during him time in Tuscaloosa this past weekend.

"The visit was great," Bain said after his official visit to Alabama. "Coach Saban really made me feel like a top priority throughout the entire weekend. When we first got to the facility he was he first one to greet me.

"He talked to my family and I first when we all went to dinner. He would sit with us and around all weekend. He made sure I was driving him (on a gator) when we were at his house. It was just great spending a lot of time with him"

NIL is a topic of conversation of conversation when recruits take their official visits. Coach Saban has been a harsh critic about the way some schools are using NIL to essentially recruit players to their school rather than players earning compensation after they enroll.

"Coach Saban spoke about what Alabama has to offer me on-and-off-the-field," Bain said. "He discussed NIL. You'll get NIL deals that are for the short term. He said he wanted to take the elephant out of the room and said how you earn you worth and value is by the production you put in on the field.

"He said that I am the ideal-type of defensive end that he wants on his team. He said I am the perfect player for what they want at the position. My mom and dad went with me on the visit. We all agree this was the best official visit I've been on this summer."

Bain is not in any rush to make a decision. He may visit Oregon in July. Miami is likely the stiffest competition for the Crimson Tide, "I don't have a top overall school right now, but Alabama is one of my top ones."

"What stands out to me about them is the consistency of putting guys in the league. Coach Saban has more first rounders than loses. One thing they told me is that there are 24 NFL teams who come in and provide draft grades for all of their draft eligible players.

"You learn exactly what you are worth, what you excel at and what you can do to make yourself better. It can help me more in the long run. They are the only school that I've been to that does that. That's a major factor. I didn't know that before my visit and it really stands out to me. All the stats they provided to me also really stood out."

Alabama sophomore defensive lineman Tim Kennan was Bain's player host during his official visit weekend. He also described Keenan as his "best official visit host" this month.

"The academic tour was nice," he said. "I spoke to the head of the Television and Film department. He gave me some good pointers on editing, what all I can do with my major and how I can take it to the next level."

It was also important for Bain to learn more about how Alabama sees him fitting in with their system. He recorded 29 sacks, 70 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles during the 2021 season. Bain measured just under 6-foot-3, 252-pounds during his time in Tuscaloosa.

"I had some good film sessions with Coach Roach," Bain said. "I think Coach Roach is great. We are in contact on a consistent basis. He told me that I am his No. 1 target at my position. He said I am the ideal prospect for what he is looking for at defensive end.

