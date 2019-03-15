For six minutes, Alabama basketball looked as if it could once again cheat death in the SEC Tournament. After taking advantage of a cold-shooting Kentucky side back in January, the Crimson Tide hung with a rusty Wildcats team early Friday night inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

However, any magic left over from Alabama’s comeback victory over Ole Miss on Thursday was swiftly blotted out by a barrage of Kentucky baskets. After a slow start, Kentucky flexed its blue-blood muscle, beating Alabama 73-55 while delivering a fatal blow to the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Alabama (18-15) entered Friday night needed a victory to punch its second straight ticket to the Big Dance. Alabama came into the game at No. 58 in the NET rankings used to help determine the NCAA Tournament field, while ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Crimson Tide in the “First Four Out” in his Friday night bracket projection. While Alabama’s tournament chances seem dead in the water, it will officially learn its fate Sunday during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.

While Alabama came into Friday’s game fighting for its tournament life, Kentucky (27-5) was looking to prove to the committee it was worthy of a No. 1 seed. After scuttling to a 3 of 10 start from the floor, the Wildcats certainly looked the part. Tied at 9 with 14:35 to play in the half, Kentucky made its next four shots as it quickly buried the Crimson Tide with a 17-2 run.

Alex Reese came up with back-to-back 3s to trim Alabama’s deficit to 28-21 with 4:46 remaining in the half. However, no one else on the Crimson Tide’s roster seemed to find their stroke as Alabama was lucky to enter the break trailing Kentucky 39-29. One day after Tevin Mack came off the bench to lead Alabama with 21 points during its 62-57 victory over Ole Miss, Reese provided an unlikely boost. The sophomore led the team with 15 points off the bench, including three 3s. Donta Hall joined Reese in double digits with 14 points to go with six rebounds but shot just 3 of 9 from the floor.

Mack followed up his big night against Ole Miss with a clunker against Kentucky. The redshirt junior failed to get on the scoreboard, missing on all seven of his shots on the night. Alabama didn’t receive much help from freshman Kira Lewis Jr. either as the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer throughout the season managed just 3 points on the night. Lewis’ lone basket came on a long-distance 3 with 2:28 remaining.

For a second straight night, Alabama used a starting five of Lewis, Herbert Jones, Riley Norris, Galin Smith and Hall. Thursday night that tall lineup allowed the Crimson Tide to outrebound Ole Miss 50-30. Alabama couldn’t muster the same dominance on the boards Friday as Kentucky won the rebounding battle 42-32 and outscored the Crimson Tide 34-18 in the paint.

However, Alabama was ultimately undone by its poor shooting. The Crimson finished the night 30 percent from the floor, while allowing Kentucky to shoot 47 percent. The Wildcats were led by freshman Tyler Herro, who scored a game-high 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Sophomore P.J. Washington recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Friday's game marked the fourth straight year Alabama and Kentucky have met in the SEC Tournament. The Wildcats won all four and now own a 16-2 record over the Crimson Tide in SEC Tournament play. Alabama hasn’t beaten Kentucky in the postseason since 1983.