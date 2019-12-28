CELEBRATION, Fla. — Playing miles away from a destination dubbed "The Happiest Place On Earth,” No. 13 Alabama is ironically in the midst of one of its dreariest postseasons in years. The College Football Playoff begins Saturday, and for the first time in its history, the Crimson Tide won’t be a participant. This year marks the first time since 2013 that Alabama isn't competing for a national title. Instead, it will watch as division foe LSU along with Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma all continue their pursuit of college football’s biggest prize. Somewhat symbolic of the times, Alabama was subjected to light rain during Friday’s practice, a break from the typical sunny skies Florida has to offer. However, even on a dampened field at Celebration High School, the Crimson Tide is holding its head high and focusing its sights on the future as it prepares for next week’s Citrus Bowl against No. 14 Michigan. “We have a lot to prove in this game in terms of we’re a little disappointed in how we finished the season, so this is an opportunity that we have to try and play well against a good team,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “When you’re in meetings, when you’re at practice, you need to focus on the things that you need to do so that you can go out there and perform better.”

This postseason, Saban has reinforced a return of the Bama Factor, challenging his players to play out the rest of the year the right way and reminding them that next week’s game offers plenty of value not only to them but to the program as well. Friday, the head coach said his players have been mature in their preparation.

“It’s been like great practices,” senior defensive back Shyheim Carter said. “We’ve just got to keep building on it each and every day, every rep, get better every day. Everything is going to fall in place.” It’s become a trend in college football for high-caliber draft-eligible players to skip out on bowl games to protect themselves from injuries and focus on taking the next step in their careers. Alabama had two players take that route in cornerback Trevon Diggs and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis. However, the rest of the Crimson Tide’s players — including projected first-round picks such as receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith, offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood and safety Xavier McKinney — will all be suiting up for the game. While players admit it has been a bit strange without Diggs and Lewis the past few practices, their absence hasn’t been too much of a distraction. “Both of those guys are great players, and they had to do what they had to do,” redshirt senior outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings said. “But we’re going about it, and we’re working every day to go and beat Michigan and do what we need to do to have a good game. We’re just attacking the process.”

Added Carter: “You can tell we’re missing a few people, but it’s OK though.” For both Jennings and Carter, next week’s game holds a special meaning as it will be their last in an Alabama uniform. Carter called the moment bittersweet while emphasizing an importance to “go out the right way.” “I just want to go out with a win,” he said. Added Jennings: “Man, it means the world. I just want to go out the right way finish the season strong and make it fun this last game. Enjoy it, embrace it.”

For those who will be returning to Alabama, the Citrus Bowl serves as a stepping stone to next season and an opportunity to right the ship after a rough November that saw the Crimson Tide give up a combined 94 points in losses to LSU and Auburn. “I think playing well in the game helps the future of the program,” Saban said. “I think (there are) a lot of young guys getting an opportunity to play in this game… So for the guys that get experience, I think that’s invaluable. I think from a team standpoint, we have a lot to prove. So I’d like to see the guys that are in this class and the seniors and the people who play their last game here have something to be proud of in terms of what they’ve accomplished and what they’ve been able to do because we’re all a little disappointed in the way things ended up for us this year, so this is an opportunity to try and make it right.”

