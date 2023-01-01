After Alabama's dominating Sugar Bowl victory, the defense will gain a key starter in the 2023 season.

On Saturday, Malachi Moore said he's planning in returning to the Crimson Tide, foregoing the NFL Draft in April.

“Yeah, I’m coming back,” Moore said. “I’m coming back.”

Moore is a welcome addition to a secondary that is set to lose three starters. Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams are graduating this year while Brian Branch is expected to be a first-round pick in April.

Alabama could also lose Eli Ricks who is rumored to be leaving Tuscaloosa for the NFL. However, there is no official word on what his next plans are.

If all four defensive backs leave, Moore and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry would be the only two starters as Alabama welcomes in six defensive back signees from the 2022 recruiting class.

The notion of playing a bigger role and learning a different position is what is driving Moore's decision.

“I feel like a lot of people this year grew a lot, and a lot of people learned different positions,” Moore said after the game. “Like me for example, I’m playing free safety, strong safety and Star throughout practice and throughout the week. I think that’s gonna be a big part of it next year, just everybody knowing different positions – what the Star’s got, what the safety’s got and things like that."

Moore has played in 39 career games during his three-year tenure at Alabama. During that time he's played both the Star and Money positions in Alabama’s nickel and dime defensive packages.

In 2022, he recorded 27 tackles, five pass breakups and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against ULM. On Saturday he finished his season, registering four tackles and one sack in the bowl victory against Kansas State.

Moore's performance was one of the many bright spots in Alabama's 45-20 victory. A win that emphasized the return to the "Alabama standard."

“I think it was real big just because we could have laid down and been mad about not going to the playoffs and stuff like that,” Moore said. “But I feel the team really came together. We just did what we had to do to not show ourselves but show the world what we’re capable of.”

“I’m very excited because I feel like this is a hungry group that’s coming back next year and we’re just ready to get back to the Bama standard.”