The term special comes to mind when thinking about the Crimson Tide's 2020 linebacker class. It's still months away from signing day, and recruits change their minds all the time. However, Alabama's linebacker group looks really good for verbal commitments.

Alabama also has a high number of commitments with six. Alabama isn't finished yet. A few commitments have taken visits elsewhere like Jackson Bratton and De'Rickey Wright. It's not often you see an in-state player flip.