Alabama will have a new-look defensive back unit in 2024-25. The Crimson Tide has to replace the outputs of Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry — who both heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft — and Caleb Downs, who transferred to Ohio State.

One player the Crimson Tide is hoping can help fill the large shoes left by the trio of departing defensive backs is Charlotte transfer, Kameron Howard. The former 49er had a strong true freshman season, starting three of his 12 appearances and totaling 38 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a pass breakup.

Before joining Charlotte, Howard spent his final year of high school playing for powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. St. Frances has begun to establish an Alabama pipeline in recent years, having produced former Tide stars Chris Braswell and Darrian Dalcourt. While he had a stop in between, Howard will look to become the latest export from St. Frances and make a successful jump to the Power Five level.

“He wanted to compete at a high level,” St. Frances coach Messay Hailemariam said. “He did fairly well as a true freshman. He just said he's excited [about] what they think of him, his potential, and then he knows he has to go out there and fight and earn an opportunity to play, and he's looking forward to competing and playing under the new staff that’s at Alabama.”

Hailemariam said Howard was an overlooked player during his final year of high school. He didn’t have the same exposure as other players at St. Frances get, having transferred from Rock Creek Acadamy for his senior season. But, just as he hopes to do at Alabama, Howard had no trouble establishing himself at a powerhouse program and becoming a vital key for St. Frances’ success.

“He became a leader right away when he came to us,” Hailemariam said. “He just naturally took over as a leader even though he didn't play for us for three years. So I feel like [Alabama is] gonna get a kid, a young man that's going to impact not only their program on the field but off the field. He's going to be an amazing person to have in the program.”

Howard’s leadership traits will be vital in a relatively young Crimson Tide secondary that will likely see several freshmen get more snaps than they typically would. While he’s only one season ahead of that group, Howard already seems to have the traits of a grizzled veteran who can help acclimate his younger teammates to the college game.

On the field, Howard still has a ton of potential with three years of eligibility left and should have a high ceiling as he continues to work to stick at the SEC level. Hailemariam described Howard’s playstyle as aggressive. The rising sophomore possesses the necessary tenacity that a cornerback needs to compete at the highest level. He plays with a chip on his shoulder — something he’s maintained since his days at St. Frances.

“He's so competitive,” Hailemariam said. “He didn't know how to practice without feeling like he's playing the Super Bowl. So he learned how to practice and not annihilate his own teammates on offense. So that's the best thing I can say. It wasn't negative. It wasn't bad. He's so super competitive, and he didn't like losing any reps in anything. That's what's awesome about him. Then he started to learn and you know what, I'd rather have to calm somebody down than try to get them to get hyped playing this game.”

Howard’s development and how Alabama continues to address its DB needs in the transfer portal will dictate how much he sees the field in his first season in Tuscaloosa. But if his days at St. Frances are any indication, a short acclimation period should be no problem. He’ll bring relentless energy to practice, while his experience and leadership qualities could make him the glue within a young defensive back room in its first season under Kane Wommack.