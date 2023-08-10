Two of Alabama’s top defenders were placed on preseason watch lists for national awards Thursday. Kool-Aid McKinstry made the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award presented to college football’s top defensive back. Meanwhile, Deontae Lawson was included in the watch list for Butkus Award, which is handed to the nation’s top linebacker.

McKinstry was Alabama’s top cornerback last year, recording a team-high 15 pass breakups while allowing just 37 receptions on 80 balls thrown his way. He also returned an interception 26 yards and recorded a pair of tackles for a loss, including a sack. In addition to his defensive efforts, McKinstry ranked second in the nation, averaging 15.86 yards per punt return.

Lawson started four games over 11 appearances last season, finishing fifth on the team with 51 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, to go with four pass breakups. He filled in for an injured Jaylen Moody at the Will linebacker position in Alabama’s final two games, tallying a career-high nine stops against Auburn in the Iron Bowl before adding six more in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

After an offseason injury kept Lawson out of spring camp, the redshirt sophomore has been working at one of the two inside linebacker positions with Alabama’s first-team defense this spring.

“He’s taken charge of that defense, and I’m very proud of him and very happy to see that,” Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. “A lot of the weight was placed upon Will [Anderson] last year to be the leader of the defense, and now that weight is being spread over a lot of guys.”

Alabama has produced two previous Jim Thorpe Award winners — Antonio Langham (1993), Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) — and four Butkus Award winners — Derrick Thomas (1988), Rolando McLain (2009), C.J. Mosley (2013), Reuben Foster (2016).