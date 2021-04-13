This offseason has provided plenty of nicknames for Alabama players. Earlier in this spring outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. discussed his ‘Terminator’ moniker while Slade Bolden revealed that fellow receiver Xavier Williams goes by "Ziggy." Tuesday, safety Jordan Battle added a new nickname to the mix when referring to cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

“He’s got great feet, great hips,” Battle said. “We call him 'Kick-slide King.' He has great feet. I see a great future in Jalyn Armour-Davis.”

Battle went on to explain the nickname, stating that it was given to Armour-Davis due to his precise footwork during practice.

“Coach Saban hates when you cross your feet when you’re in press coverage,” Battle explained. “He hates when you cross over… a kick-slide is when you slide into a guy instead of moving your feet. So we call him ‘Kick-slide King’ because he does that the greatest and cuts off receivers on the press.”

Heading into his redshirt junior season, Armour-Davis has had a slow start to his college career. After joining the Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in 2018, the Mobile Ala. native sat out his entire first season on campus after tearing ligaments in his knee during pregame warmups before Alabama’s home opener against Arkansas State. He played in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before recording two tackles over nine appearances last season.

This year, he appears set to take on a bigger role.

According to sources, Armour-Davis has worked primarily with Alabama’s first team this spring, filling the opening at cornerback vacated by All-American Patrick Surtain II. Earlier in camp, Nick Saban highlighted the veteran defensive back, stating he “has has done a nice job so far.”

Armour-Davis’ teammates have the same assessment, doling out plenty of praise to go with his new nickname.

“He comes in, works every day,” linebacker Christian Harris said earlier this spring. “He’s been doing it last year, too. I think he got a chance to play in the national championship, and he did a really good job. Now, I’ve been seeing him in workouts every single day taking everything seriously like he’s been doing since he got here. I’m real excited to see what this season has for him.”

Last season, Armour-Davis spent the majority of his defensive reps at Star. However, at 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, he has the length and athleticism Saban generally covets at the cornerback position.

If Armour-Davis does remain in his current role to start the season, he’ll have big shoes to fill as Surtain led the nation’s cornerbacks with a 89.9 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus last season. That being said, Armour-Davis' teammates seem to have confidence in his ability to get the job done.

“Just taking that role – of course, that’s a big role to fill – but I feel like we’re not gonna miss a heartbeat, losing Pat,” Battle said earlier this spring. “That’s what Alabama do. We recruit and go get guys to fill spots, because people are leaving every year.”

Alabama fans will get a good look at Armour-Davis in action on Saturday as the Tide wraps up its spring camp with its annual A-Day game at noon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama will allow 50 percent capacity for the scrimmage and is selling tickets at $5 apiece. The scrimmage will be televised nationally on ESPN.