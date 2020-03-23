Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why BamaInsider created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Crimson Tide’s greatest player in the Nick Saban era.

We have compiled a 64-player field with seed rankings of No. 1 through No. 16. The tournament will be played out throughout the month and will be determined by fan voting. Fans can vote either through BamaInsider’s Twitter account (@bamainsider) or on the Talk of Champions message board. Players will be matched up against each other with the one receiving the most total votes between both mediums advancing to the next round. Today we continue with the second half of the AJ McCarron bracket.

No. 6 seed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix vs No. 11 seed Dre Kirkpatrick

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Clinton-Dix hauled in a team-high five interceptions in 2012 while starting for the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense (Alabama also allowed fewer yards than any other team that season). He was one of four guys to tie for the lead in 2013 when he hauled in two picks. Clinton-Dix recorded one of his best picks in the 2013 BCS Championship victory over Notre Dame. Alabama cashed that turnover in for seven points, and Clinton-Dix finished second on the team with four total tackles, three solo. He was named a consensus first-team All-American in 2013. He recorded 89 total tackles and broke up eight passes during his final two seasons for the Crimson Tide. Dre Kirkpatrick: Kirkpatrick’s sophomore year wasn’t bad. He recorded 53 tackles, broke up seven passes and hauled in three interceptions. Then the numbers got really flashy during his junior season in 2011. That year he recorded 30 tackles, broke up nine passes, forced two fumbles, and returned a blocked field goal for good measure. Alabama’s defense finished that year ranked No. 1 in scoring, rushing, passing and total yardage. Only two Alabama players recorded more total tackles against LSU in the 2012 BCS Championship than Kirkpatrick (four).

No. 3 seed Dont'a Hightower vs No. 14 seed Jake Coker

Dont’a Hightower: In 2011, Alabama’s defense ranked No. 1 in every major statistical category (scoring, rushing, passing and total yards). The heart of that unit was two-time team captain Dont’a Hightower. He led the team in both tackles (85), and tackles for loss (11) that season and was named a consensus first-team All-American for his effort. In three seasons playing for the Crimson Tide, excluding his injury-shortened sophomore year, Hightower never finished lower than fourth on the team with total tackles. Jake Coker: Alabama went 14-0 with Coker starting under center and won the national championship in 2015 when the Crimson Tide defeated Clemson 45-40.That makes him the only quarterback to start 13 or more games for Alabama without suffering a single loss. Against Clemson, Coker completed 16 of 25 attempts for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was named a permanent captain following the season. His career completion percentage of 66.9 ranks third on Alabama’s all-time list even though he threw a single-season record 263 completions in 2015. His 3,110 passing yards that season also rank third all-time on the single-season list, and Coker holds the fourth-lowest career interception percentage (1.76) with a minimum of 200 passing attempts.

No. 7 seed Ryan Kelly vs No. 10 seed Eddie Lacy

Ryan Kelly: Kelly won the Rimington Award given to the nation’s best center in 2015. He was named a permanent captain and a consensus first-team All-American following the 2015 season. Pro football focus gave him an offensive grade of 83.6. No other Alabama player that played at least 300 snaps (Kelly played 1,000 snaps) that season graded out higher. Pro Football Focus graded Kelly out as Alabama’s second-best pass blocker in 2014 (89.5).

Eddie Lacy: Lacy was named the Offensive MVP of the 2013 BCS National Championship after he rushed 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown to help the Crimson Tide defeat the Irish 42-14. He also caught two passes for 17 yards and an additional score. No back that’s carried the ball at least 200 times in a single season for the Crimson Tide has averaged more yards per rush than Lacy did in 2012 (6.5). Only eight backs have rushed for more yards than Lacy (1,322) in a single season. Only seven have scored more rushing touchdowns in their careers than Lacy (30).

No. 2 seed Mark Ingram vs No. 15 seed Jaylen Waddle

Mark Ingram: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner won the award in 2009. He carried the ball 271 times for 1,658 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns that season. Speaking of touchdowns, no player has rushed into the end zone more than Ingram did in his career (42 rushing touchdowns). In fact, only five players have scored more total touchdowns than Ingram scored for the Crimson Tide all time. Five is also the number of players to rush for more yards than Ingram did all-time (3,261) and the number of players to average more yards per carry (minimum 400 attempts) than Ingram who averaged 5.7 yards per carry across his entire career.

Jaylen Waddle: Waddle is another guy that will likely find his name near the top of several all-time record lists by the time he wraps up his career in Tuscaloosa. In two seasons, Waddle caught 78 passes for 1,408 yards and 13 touchdowns. Only six Alabama receivers, with a minimum of 50 career catches, average more yards per reception than Waddle (18.05). He’s also a pretty efficient punt returner. In 2019, Waddle returned 20 punts for an average gain of 24.35 yards. No other player has ever returned at least 10 punts and finished a season with an average higher than 23 yards. His career average of 19.46 yards gained per punt return is on track to knock Javier Arenas from the top spot on the all-time list (14.1 yards gained on average). To round things out, Waddle has scored twice on punt return and once on kick return in 42 combined attempts.

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.