Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why BamaInsider created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Crimson Tide’s greatest player in the Nick Saban era.



We have compiled a 64-player field with seed rankings of No. 1 through No. 16. The tournament will be played out throughout the month and will be determined by fan voting. Fans can vote either through BamaInsider’s Twitter account (@bamainsider) or on the Talk of Champions message board. Players will be matched up against each other with the one receiving the most total votes between both mediums advancing to the next round. Today we wrap up the second round of our tournament with the AJ McCarron bracket.

No. 1 seed AJ McCarron vs. No. 8 seed Reggie Ragland

AJ McCarron: McCarron led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back national titles in his first two years (2011and 2012) as the starting quarterback. Then he won the Maxwell Award, given to college football’s most outstanding player, and was named the first runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2013. McCarron finished his career with a program-record 9,019 passing yards. Even when you combine passing and rushing stats, McCarron remains ahead of all other Crimson Tide quarterbacks. He’s also second all-time concerning both total touchdowns (80) and career completion percentage (66.9 percent). McCarron also boasts the lowest career interception percentage (1.46 percent). Under his guidance, Alabama won 36 of 40 games. The only Alabama quarterback with a higher winning percentage while starting at least 30 games was Jay Barker. Reggie Ragland: Ragland was named a team captain and a unanimous first-team All-American after he recorded a team-high 102 tackles in 2015. He was on a similar pace as a junior when he recorded 95 tackles. He led the team in tackles with seven total, five solo, in the Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 3 Michigan State in the 2015 College Football Playoff semifinals. In his other two CFP games, Ragland recorded 12 tackles, six solo. Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

No. 4 seed Reuben Foster vs. No. 5 seed Jerry Jeudy

Reuben Foster: Winner of the Dick Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker in 2016 after he recorded a team-high 115 total tackles, 60 solo. Only seven Alabama players have ever recorded more tackles in a single season, and none of those efforts came since 2003. Under Foster’s leadership, Alabama’s defense allowed fewer points and yards per game than any other team in the nation. He was named both a unanimous All-American and a permanent captain following the conclusion of the season. Jerry Jeudy: Winner of the Biletnikoff Award (given to the nation’s top receiver) in 2018 when he caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s second all-time concerning touchdown receptions (26) and yards per catch (17.25) with at least 100-career catches. Jeudy’s average yards per catch in 2018 and 2019 (19.3 and 18.5, respectively) top Alabama’s single-season list. He’s third all-time concerning receptions (159) and receiving yards (2,742). More recently, Jeudy put an exclamation point on his career when he earned MVP honors in Alabama’s 35-16 victory over Michigan earlier this year after he hauled in six passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

No. 3 seed Dont'a Hightower vs. No. 6 seed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Dont’a Hightower: In 2011, Alabama’s defense ranked No. 1 in every major statistical category (scoring, rushing, passing and total yards). The heart of that unit was two-time team captain Dont’a Hightower. He led the team in both tackles (85), and tackles for loss (11) that season and was named a consensus first-team All-American for his effort. In three seasons playing for the Crimson Tide, excluding his injury-shortened sophomore year, Hightower never finished lower than fourth on the team with total tackles. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Clinton-Dix hauled in a team-high five interceptions in 2012 while starting for the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense (Alabama also allowed fewer yards than any other team that season). He was one of four guys to tie for the lead in 2013 when he hauled in two picks. Clinton-Dix recorded one of his best picks in the 2013 BCS Championship victory over Notre Dame. Alabama cashed that turnover in for seven points, and Clinton-Dix finished second on the team with four total tackles, three solo. He was named a consensus first-team All-American in 2013. He recorded 89 total tackles and broke up eight passes during his final two seasons for the Crimson Tide. Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

No. 2 seed Mark Ingram vs. No. 10 seed Eddie Lacy

Mark Ingram: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner won the award in 2009. He carried the ball 271 times for 1,658 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns that season. Speaking of touchdowns, no player has rushed into the end zone more than Ingram did in his career (42 rushing touchdowns). In fact, only five players have scored more total touchdowns than Ingram scored for the Crimson Tide all time. Five is also the number of players to rush for more yards than Ingram did all-time (3,261) and the number of players to average more yards per carry (minimum 400 attempts) than Ingram who averaged 5.7 yards per carry across his entire career. Eddie Lacy: Lacy was named the Offensive MVP of the 2013 BCS National Championship after he rushed 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown to help the Crimson Tide defeat the Irish 42-14. He also caught two passes for 17 yards and an additional score. No back that’s carried the ball at least 200 times in a single season for the Crimson Tide has averaged more yards per rush than Lacy did in 2012 (6.5). Only eight backs have rushed for more yards than Lacy (1,322) in a single season. Only seven have scored more rushing touchdowns in their careers than Lacy (30). Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

