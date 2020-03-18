Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why BamaInsider created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Crimson Tide’s greatest player in the Nick Saban era.

We have compiled a 64-player field with seed rankings of No. 1 through No. 16. The tournament will be played out throughout the month and will be determined by fan voting. Fans can vote either through BamaInsider’s Twitter account (@bamainsider) or on the Talk of Champions message board. Players will be matched up against each other with the one receiving the most total votes between both mediums advancing to the next round. Today we continue with the first half of the Derrick Henry bracket.

No. 1 seed Derrick Henry vs No. 16 seed Glen Coffee

Derrick Henry: Henry became the second Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy in 2015. That alone should put him in the conversation to win this whole thing. He won the award in large part because he set three single-season school records when he carried the ball 395 times for 2,219 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. So it should be little surprise that Henry is Alabama’s all-time leading rusher (3,591 yards). No player in the program has rushed for more touchdowns than he did (42) in only three years and, last but not least, Henry averaged 5.97 yards per carry in his career. Only two guys with at least 400 attempts averaged more, and neither of those guys carried the ball even 500 times while Henry finished with 602 attempts. Glen Coffee: When Coffee left Tuscaloosa, only one back had ever rushed for more yards than he did during his final season when he gained 1,383 yards on the ground on 233 carries. Since then, three guys, including Henry, have passed him, but his average yards per carry that season (5.93) is the fifth-highest mark recorded at Alabama with at least 200 carries. (Henry averaged only 5.6 in 2015). Coffee finished his career 10th in yards per carry (5.14) among rushers with 400 attempts. Perhaps his most significant argument is what he was able to do while Alabama coach Nick Saban was just getting started. Coffee topped 100 rushing yards in six games during Saban’s first two years. Everyone else combined to produce only four such showings during those years.

No. 8 O.J. Howard vs No. 9 Tim Williams

Howard: The best tight end to suit up for Saban didn’t get drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft for nothing. At times he disappeared from the offense at Alabama, but he still manages to check in at 12th on the Crimson Tide’s all-time reception leaderboard with 114 (and 1,726 yards). Plus, he never missed a chance to show out against Clemson. Howard caught nine passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns in back-to-back national championship games against the Tigers. Oh, and he was one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award given to the country’s top tight end in 2016. Tim Williams: He’s definitely in the mix when it comes to naming Alabama’s best pure pass-rusher in the Saban era. Perhaps more importantly, he’s also one of the most consistent. Only six players finished with more career sacks at Alabama than Williams (21), and only four players recorded more sacks in a single season than he did as a junior in 2015 (10.5). He also led the team in tackles for loss that season (12.5 for a loss of 92 yards).

No. 5 Quinnen Williams vs No. 12 Blake Sims

Quinnen Williams: Few Alabama players have seen their NFL draft stock shoot up the way Williams did in 2018. He recorded 18.5 tackles for loss that season, despite seeing plenty of double teams. Only eight players have logged more tackles for loss in a year, but no number truly captures Williams’ impact on opponents that season. He was named a finalist for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award (both given to the nation’s top defender). He actually won the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and was subsequently drafted third overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Blake Sims: Sims is no stranger to breakout seasons. Few believed he would win the job, and no one expected what followed. By the end of 2014, Sims accounted for more yards of offense in a single season (3,837) than any other Alabama player not named Tua Tagovailoa. Only Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts have scored more touchdowns in a single season than Sims (35). His completion percentage of 63.9 percent (275 out of 430 attempts) ranks fifth on Alabama’s all-time list.

No. 4 Cam Robinson vs No. 13 Josh Jacobs

Cam Robinson: Once he got to Tuscaloosa, Robinson took the left tackle position and never let go. He started 43 games there and won the Outland Trophy in 2016. A first-team All-SEC selection in both 2015 and 2016. If this bracket looked at offensive lineman, Robinson would be in the mix to win the whole thing. Josh Jacobs: You won’t find Jacobs on any all-time list. He only carried the ball 252 times for 1,488 yards in three seasons at Alabama. Still, Jacobs proved himself to be a capable receiver (48 receptions for 581 yards in his career), rusher and special teams contributor. He looked so good during his final year at Alabama that Jacobs was the first back taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, even though he never really rose higher than the No. 2 position on Alabama’s depth chart during his career.

