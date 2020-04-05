Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why BamaInsider created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Crimson Tide’s greatest player in the Nick Saban era.

We have compiled a 64-player field with seed rankings of No. 1 through No. 16. The tournament will be determined by fan voting. Fans can vote either through BamaInsider’s Twitter account (@bamainsider) or on the Talk of Champions message board. Players will be matched up against each other with the one receiving the most total votes between both mediums advancing to the next round.

Tua Tagovailoa accolades

— Alabama’s career record holder in total touchdowns (96), completion percentage (69.3 percent)

— Alabama’s single-season record holder in total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966)

— Alabama’s single-game record holder in total touchdowns (7), passing touchdowns (6)

— Maxwell Award (2018), Walter Camp Award (2018), SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2011), Heisman finalist (2018)

— Threw 41-yard, game-winning touchdown in overtime of the 2018 national championship game.

The case for Tagovailoa: Forget about the Saban era, Tua Tagovailoa is perhaps the best player to ever don a Crimson Tide jersey. Playing in just one full season as a starter, he holds Alabama’s all-time records in total touchdowns, passing touchdowns and completion rating. Had his junior year not been cut short due to a season-ending injury, he would have likely broken the NCAA’s passer-efficiency record, a mark set by himself the previous year.

Watching Tagovailoa on the football field felt like a delicacy in many ways. From early glimpses of his talents during his freshman year to watching him quickly dismantle opponents early in games, the left-hander always left the field leaving fans hungry for more. He is responsible for the greatest play in Alabama history — the second-and-26 touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in overtime of the 2018 national championship game. However, that was one of several memorable moments he provided, including six touchdowns against Auburn in the 2018 Iron Bowl and a school-record seven scores against Ole Miss last season.

Julio Jones has had a dominant professional career and will go down as one of the best receivers in NFL history. However, when it comes down to what he accomplished at Alabama, he falls well short of the marks and memories created by Tagovailoa.

Julio Jones accolades

— Ranks fifth on Alabama’s all-time receiving list (2,653 yards)

— Tied for ninth on Alabama’s all-time touchdown reception list (15)

— SEC Freshman of the Year (2008)

— BCS national champion (2009)

The case for Jones: Julio Jones is probably the only Alabama player in the Saban era that is more talented than Tua Tagovailoa. You could argue Jones was underused during his stint in Tuscaloosa. It's tough to know for sure because Alabama's teams were built differently then. Taking the lead and running the ball was the way to win games then.

Imagine what Jones might have been able to do with a quarterback like Tagovailoa under center or even AJ McCarron. Heck, even Blake Sims (with Lane Kiffin in charge) would have been a huge upgrade for Jones.

The most talented wide receiver in the school's history just played in a different era. Just about every offensive record (both at Alabama and nation-wide) has been shattered multiple times in the last five or six years.

Had he come along a few classes later, Jones would own Alabama's record books the same way Amari Cooper does.

A lot of exceptional wide receivers have caught passes for the Crimson Tide during the Saban era. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle and Kevin Norwood all made our bracket.

Still, there's a reason all of those guys find themselves compared to the standard Jones set both in Tuscaloosa and since he left.

Vote on the Talk of Champions forum