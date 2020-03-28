Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why BamaInsider created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Crimson Tide’s greatest player in the Nick Saban era.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Photo | Getty Images

We have compiled a 64-player field with seed rankings of No. 1 through No. 16. The tournament will be played out throughout the month and will be determined by fan voting. Fans can vote either through BamaInsider’s Twitter account (@bamainsider) or on the Talk of Champions message board. Players will be matched up against each other with the one receiving the most total votes between both mediums advancing to the next round. Today we continue the tournament by moving into the Sweet 16 beginning in the Tua Tagovailoa bracket.

No. 1 seed Tua Tagovailoa vs. No. 4 seed Trent Richardson

Tua Tagovailoa accolades — Alabama’s career record holder in total touchdowns (96), completion percentage (69.3 percent) — Alabama’s single-season record holder in total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966) — Alabama’s single-game record holder in total touchdowns (7), passing touchdowns (6) — Maxwell Award (2018), Walter Camp Award (2018), SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2011), Heisman finalist (2018) — Threw 41-yard, game-winning touchdown in overtime of the 2018 national championship game. Trent Richardson accolades — Seventh on Alabama’s all-time rushing list (3,130 yards) — Fifth on Alabama’s all-time rushing touchdown list (35) — Second on Alabama’s single-season list for rushing yards (1,679) and rushing touchdowns (21) — Tied for third on Alabama’s single-game touchdown list (4) — Doak Walker Award (2011), SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2011), Heisman finalist (2011) What we think Tony Tsoukalas: It’s hard to find anyone that matches up with Tua Tagovailoa in the bracket. In roughly just two full seasons combined, the left-hander tore up Alabama's record books, completely changing the way we look at the Crimson Tide’s offense. Trent Richardson was a dominant player in his own right. Like Tagovailoa, he earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year and finished as a Heisman finalist. He even ended his Alabama career with one more national title than the famed quarterback. However, Tagovailoa gets the edge here due to the way he transformed Alabama's quarterback position. Tyler Waldrep: Forget second-and-26 for a moment. Tua Tagovailoa didn’t need that play to convince me that he’s by far the greatest Alabama quarterback of the Nick Saban era. Rather, it was everything he did after that. His anticipation, those tight windows and his ability to make the throws most college quarterbacks can’t even dream up. Trent Richardson was good. Perhaps even better than the hardware he received in 2011 would suggest. At times, Alabama pulled Richardson right as the Crimson Tide approached the end zone. Saban wasn't interested in padding stats for a Heisman run. Alabama was chasing something greater. So, yeah, Richardson was good, but even he's not on Tagovailoa's level. Vote here on the Talk of Champions forum

No. 2 seed C.J. Mosley vs. No. 3 seed Marcell Dareus

C.J. Mosley accolades — Third on Alabama’s all-time tackles list (319) — Only player in Nick Saban era with two 100-tackle seasons — Butkus Award (2013), SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2013) — Defensive MVP of 2013 BCS National Championship Game — Two-time consensus All-American (2012, 2013) Marcell Dareus accolades — Defensive MVP of 2010 BCS National Championship Game —First-team All-SEC (2010) — Drafted No. 3 overall in 2011, tied for highest in Nick Saban era What we think Tony Tsoukalas: While both players earned MVP honors during national championship games, C.J. Mosley’s overall body of work is higher than that of Marcell Dareus'. Mosley is the best linebacker of the Nick Saban era and was in contention for a No. 1 seed when this bracket was created. I have him up against Tua Tagovailoa in what should be a hotly debated Elite Eight matchup. Tyler Waldrep: Two dominant defensive players that made their presence felt. Linebacker C.J. Mosley doesn’t have a moment that springs to mind as vividly as Marcell Dareus’ play in Saban’s first national championship game at Alabama. First, the hit against Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, then the interception returned for a touchdown. Both great moments (for Alabama anyways), but I’d argue Mosley had the better career. He’s got the numbers (No. 3 all-time in tackles), the hardware (Butkus Award in 2013) and even some defensive touchdowns of his own for good measure. There’s a reason he’s the higher seed Vote here on the Talk of Champions forum

