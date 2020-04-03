Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why BamaInsider created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Crimson Tide’s greatest player in the Nick Saban era.

Today we continue the tournament in the Elite Eight with Jonathan Allen vs. Julio Jones

We have compiled a 64-player field with seed rankings of No. 1 through No. 16. The tournament is determined by fan voting both through BamaInsider’s Twitter account (@bamainsider) and on the Talk of Champions message board. Players will be matched up against each other with the one receiving the most total votes between both mediums advancing to the next round.

Jonathan Allen accolades

— Second on Alabama’s all-time sacks list with 28.5

— Became the first Alabama player to earn a National Defensive Player of the Year honor, winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award in 2016

— SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2016)

— Lombardi Award (2016)

— College Football Playoff national champion (2015)

The case for Allen: Defense wins championships, so the saying goes, and never has that been as true as it has been in Tuscaloosa since Nick Saban arrived.

Of all the incredible defenders to play for Saban, Allen is one of, if not the most, talented. He’s also the most productive. Sacks aren’t everything, but you don’t get 28.5 career sacks by accident. Allen’s most memorable sack came in his senior season when the defensive lineman appeared to fly through the air as he dove after Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight.

After helping the Crimson Tide to a national title in 2015, Allen finished one game shy of repeating the feat during his senior season. Still, received a trio of individual awards that year after he recorded 69 tackles, a team-high 15 quarterback hurries, 10.5 sacks and 16 total tackles for loss.

Allen also had a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He recovered three fumbles and returned those for 115 total yards and a pair of scores. He also batted down two passes and blocked a field goal.

With that many memorable moments, it’s a little surprising that Allen only finished seventh in the Heisman vote that year. Julio Jones is more talented by far, but when you look at what both players did during their time in Tuscaloosa, Allen should be the obvious choice.

Julio Jones accolades

— Ranks fifth on Alabama’s all-time receiving list (2,653 yards)

— Tied for ninth on Alabama’s all-time touchdown reception list (15)

— SEC Freshman of the Year (2008)

— BCS national champion (2009)

The case for Jones: Julio Jones didn’t have a generational quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa delivering him passes. He wasn’t surrounded by a slew of other first-round options to take the pressure off him either. Back when Alabama was bereft of five-star talent, it was the powerful wideout from Foley, Ala., who led the first wave of stars to the Crimson Tide.

Jones was the crown jewel of Alabama’s famed 2008 recruiting class, ranking as the top-rated receiver and No. 4 player overall. The moment the former five-star recruit picked up a script A hat and put it over his head, things changed for the Crimson Tide.

Jones instantly lived up to the hype, scoring touchdowns in four of his first five games. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors and led Alabama to an undefeated regular season, nearly propelling the Crimson Tide to an upset over Florida in the SEC Championship Game. The next year, he took things a step further as he helped Alabama to its first national title under Saban.

Jones dealt with several injuries and wasn’t involved in the same pass-happy offense Alabama utilizes today. Nevertheless, the talented wideout still ranks fifth on the school’s all-time receiving list and ninth on its all-time touchdown list. Since being selected No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2011, Jones has become one of the best receivers the NFL has ever seen, earning his way to seven Pro Bowls.

