TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell weren’t going to last forever. Alabama knew that and made sure to stock up on edge rushers in last year’s recruiting class to prepare for an inevitable overhaul at the position.

On paper, the Crimson Tide has the necessary pieces to reload. In what was his last full recruiting haul in 2023, Nick Saban signed three of the nation’s top five weakside defensive ends. Keon Keeley (No. 5 overall, No. 1 WDE), Yhonzae Pierre (No. 31 overall, No. 4 WDE) and Qua Russaw (No. 43 overall, No. 5 WDE) arrived at Alabama last year with plenty of buzz. However, the trio of blue-chip prospects didn’t touch the field as they waited behind a loaded edge-rushing unit during their first season with the team.

Now that Anderson, Turner and Braswell have all moved on to the NFL, Alabama could use a breakout season from one of its young pass rushers as it looks to provide depth behind returning veterans Que Robinson and Keanu Koht. With that said, here’s an update on how the Tide’s start-studded edge 2023 edge rusher class is faring during preseason camp.