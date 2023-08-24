Alabama's defense well-stocked with five-star talent
Nick Saban doesn't rebuild. He reloads.
This offseason, Alabama lost arguably the nation's top defender in Will Anderson Jr. His spot on the roster will be filled by a fellow five-star talent in Dallas Turner. And while Turner is expected to follow Anderson to the NFL next spring, rest assured Alabama will have things covered when he does.
Having a roster littered with top talent across the country doesn’t necessarily mean the team is headed to the promised land. However, the Crimson Tide defense is seemingly on the right track with its current top talents and the future ones to come.
This year's defense is set to be led by a pair of preseason All-Americans in Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry. However, the Crimson Tide brought in a few five-star talents for the future as well.
Here's a look at who could be leading Alabama's defense in years to come.
Caleb Downs, safety
One of Alabama’s top defensive back prospects in the last few years is five-star safety Caleb Downs. Downs was ranked as the No. 1 safety recruit in the country and the No. 9 ranked recruit nationally.
There is no question that Downs has the talent to be a big name on this team and has even shown his talent throughout camp as he is already expected to be a starter.
Teammate and junior linebacker Dallas Turner, like many fans and analysts, has high expectations for the young safety.
“Caleb Downs is a straight dog," Turner said. "He came in here and he snapped it. He came in here and established how he plays on the field. He listens very well. He’s gonna give it all on the field every snap, so that’s the expectation, but he always delivers.”
Though we haven’t seen Downs in game action quite yet, the hype around his name from his teammates and coaches has been eye-opening thus far and has proven that he will be a player to keep an eye on this season.
Keon Keeley, edge rusher
Downs isn't the only top-10 recruit Alabama added on defense. Keon Keeley is the crown jewel of this year's recruiting haul, ranking as the No. 5 overall player and top weakside defensive end in the nation.
Though he may not get the playing time and the exposure as his other five-star freshmen teammates this fall, Keeley is a raw talent with a ton of potential. While Keeley might have to wait his turn for a season, he's one of the players who could take the reins from Turner next spring.
The five-star freshman has already garnered plenty of praise from coaches and teammates since joining the team over the summer.
Yhonzae Pierre
As if the Alabama linebacker room needed more talent, former five-star prospect Yhonzae Pierre is also a present member of perhaps one of the deepest position groups in the nation.
Pierre was ranked as the No. 4 defensive end and the No. 31 prospect overall in this year's class. The Eufaula, Ala., native is no stranger to the Crimson Tide's program as his cousin is former standout linebacker Courtney Upshaw.
As is the case with Keeley, Pierre might have to be patient in terms of playing time. However, he's viewed as a potential deference maker in the Tide's front seven for years to come.
“They’re both very special physical specimens, you know how they move, how much impact they put on the blocker,” Turner said. “It’s just something that it’s good to see every day because they’re so young but they have so much potential and they don’t even know it. It’s just them having to day-to-day grind, stack days and everything is gonna turn out good for them.”
While the current five-star talent on the defense is paving the way for the future talent to come soon, it is clear that the Crimson Tide defense is continuing to “reload” with every coming season.