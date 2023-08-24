Nick Saban doesn't rebuild. He reloads. This offseason, Alabama lost arguably the nation's top defender in Will Anderson Jr. His spot on the roster will be filled by a fellow five-star talent in Dallas Turner. And while Turner is expected to follow Anderson to the NFL next spring, rest assured Alabama will have things covered when he does. Having a roster littered with top talent across the country doesn’t necessarily mean the team is headed to the promised land. However, the Crimson Tide defense is seemingly on the right track with its current top talents and the future ones to come. This year's defense is set to be led by a pair of preseason All-Americans in Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry. However, the Crimson Tide brought in a few five-star talents for the future as well. Here's a look at who could be leading Alabama's defense in years to come.

Caleb Downs, safety

One of Alabama’s top defensive back prospects in the last few years is five-star safety Caleb Downs. Downs was ranked as the No. 1 safety recruit in the country and the No. 9 ranked recruit nationally. There is no question that Downs has the talent to be a big name on this team and has even shown his talent throughout camp as he is already expected to be a starter. Teammate and junior linebacker Dallas Turner, like many fans and analysts, has high expectations for the young safety. “Caleb Downs is a straight dog," Turner said. "He came in here and he snapped it. He came in here and established how he plays on the field. He listens very well. He’s gonna give it all on the field every snap, so that’s the expectation, but he always delivers.” Though we haven’t seen Downs in game action quite yet, the hype around his name from his teammates and coaches has been eye-opening thus far and has proven that he will be a player to keep an eye on this season.

Keon Keeley, edge rusher

Downs isn't the only top-10 recruit Alabama added on defense. Keon Keeley is the crown jewel of this year's recruiting haul, ranking as the No. 5 overall player and top weakside defensive end in the nation. Though he may not get the playing time and the exposure as his other five-star freshmen teammates this fall, Keeley is a raw talent with a ton of potential. While Keeley might have to wait his turn for a season, he's one of the players who could take the reins from Turner next spring. The five-star freshman has already garnered plenty of praise from coaches and teammates since joining the team over the summer.

Yhonzae Pierre