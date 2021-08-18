Alabama's defense set up for more success on third down this season

Alabama doesn’t release stats from its closed scrimmages. However, there have been a few numbers passed around from the Crimson Tide’s workout inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium over the weekend.

Perhaps the most notable of those came on third down as the Tide’s offense reportedly went 0-for-8 during third-and-long drills.

At first glance, that stat might not be too surprising. Alabama’s offense was without a few of its first-team offensive linemen for the scrimmage and is also looking to replace the majority of last season’s stars at skill positions. On the other side of the ball, the Tide’s defense is viewed as one of the nation’s best and features five preseason first-team All-SEC members. It would be more alarming if Alabama’s inexperienced attack had carved up its polished defensive unit.

Still, Saturday’s result served as an interesting departure from recent trends. Alabama’s third-down success has primarily come on the offensive side of the ball the past few seasons as the Tide led the country with a 58.9% conversion rate last year after finishing No. 3 nationally in 2019 (52.3%) and 2018 (52.12%). Conversely, Alabama has been less successful in getting opponents off the field on third down, cracking the top 25 just once over the past four seasons while ranking No. 77 in the nation in the statistic by allowing a 41.5% conversion rate last year.

As Nick Saban commonly points out, scrimmage success is often a double-edged sword. One could take Saturday’s statistic to mean that Alabama’s offense is dropping a bit after losing five first-rounders to this year’s NFL Draft. On the other hand, the result could be seen as a sign that the Tide’s defense is indeed significantly improved and could be in line for a special season. While both could be true, Alabama has reason to be optimistic about the latter. “I felt like we did a pretty good job,” defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe said of the scrimmage. “I think it was the first opportunity to really play live football and to, you know, let the young guys get a chance to play and for us to have a chance to see where we are and to grow for the next scrimmage.”

Time will tell how the Tide’s attack shapes up once the offensive line gels and first-year starter Bryce Young builds more chemistry with his receivers. Despite some early hiccups, Alabama seems confident offensive improvement will be seen by the opener against Miami on Sept. 4.

There is considerably more certainty surrounding the defense, which could be one of the best during Saban’s tenure with the Tide. Alabama returns arguably the nation’s best pass-rushing duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Chris Allen, who combined for 13 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss last season. The Tide’s duo at inside linebacker isn’t too shabby either as Christian Harris and Tennessee transfer Henry To’o To’o both enter their third seasons as starters. Add that to a defensive line unit which Saban said runs eight or nine players deep and a secondary that loses just one starter from last year, and Alabama has plenty to be excited about this season.

“I think one of the big issues last year on our team being fairly young was we made a lot of mental errors, especially in the first half of the season.” Saban said. “I think that was [due to] knowledge and experience. So I think when you have more experienced players, I think hopefully you cut down on those mental errors that actually help people make plays against us. So I think that’s the key to the drill.”

After holding more of a situational scrimmage over the weekend, Saban said this week’s return to Bryant-Denny Stadium will take on more of an exhibition feel as he looks to get a better look at how players will react to game-like scenarios without the instruction of coaches.

“We still have to have good players at every position and there’s still a lot of competition at every position,” Saban said, “so we’re trying to get more and more guys to get to where they have the confidence, the knowledge and experience to be able to execute on a consistent basis.”