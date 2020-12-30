The Alabama recruiting class of 2017 could arguably go down as the greatest recruiting class under Nick Saban of all-time. Since 2017, the class is 49-4, winning two SEC Championships, and playing in two national title games, winning one in 2017. The Class of 2017 which was ranked no. 1 in the Rivals.com recruiting team rankings featured seven five-star and 19 four-stars, along with just two three-stars and finished with an average star rating of 4.1.

The Class of 2017 already features four 1st round NFL Draft picks (Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III) that left early after their junior seasons and current NFL Mock drafts list several members from this year’s roster that could also be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft (DeVonta Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Najee Harris, Dylan Moses, and Mac Jones.

While the Class of 2017’s story is yet to be finished, one thing is for certain: The Class of 2017 was much more than rankings hype. Click the video above to watch player interviews from Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood, DeVonta Smith, Phil Mathis, and Dylan Moses as each reflect on the Class of 2017.