SAN JOSE, Calif. — Saturday could be a deciding day for Alabama’s Christian Miller. The starting outside linebacker, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week’s Orange Bowl, is still listed as “questionable” for Monday night’s championship game against Clemson.

Alabama will hold one more contact practice Saturday at 5:10 p.m. CT before going through its walk-through on Sunday. That leaves the Crimson Tide with little time to evaluate if the redshirt senior will be available for Monday night.



“Christian Miller is questionable for the game,” head coach Nick Saban said. “He hasn't been able to do a lot in practice. We'll sort of see what he can do today and sort of further evaluate his circumstance and see if he can be effective enough to contribute in a game.”

Miller sustained his injury during the second half of Alabama’s 45-34 victory over Oklahoma last week. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and was seen on crutches in the Crimson Tide’s locker room following the game.

Earlier this week, Miller was limited during the open viewing portion of practice. Two days before his final collegiate game, the permanent team captain said he has “progressed very well” and will continue to take things day by day.

“I’m just doing whatever I can. I keep improving,” Miller said. “I worked really hard to get to this point. I made a commitment to this team, all these guys are my brothers. I’m going to do everything I can to be the best I can be.”

Miller remained mum on whether he would play and refused to give a percentage of how his hamstring felt after the injury.

“Like I said, we’re going day by day,” Miller said. “Like I said, I never said I don’t plan on playing. I never said I do. It’s just day by day.”

Miller is no stranger to early returns. Last season, he was thought to have suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his biceps during the season-opener against Florida State. However, after missing 10 games, he was able to return to the field in time to play in Alabama’s final three games, including the national championship game against Georgia where he recorded a sack.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to have him back,” inside linebacker Dylan Moses said. “The guy’s a senior. He wants to go out with a bang and play in his final game. It wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Through 14 games, Miller is tied for the team lead with 12 quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound linebacker has also recorded 36 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, with 8.5 sacks while tallying a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Alabama has a couple of options if Miller is unable to play. After leaving the game against Oklahoma, he was replaced by fellow redshirt senior Jamey Mosley. This week in practice, Moses was seen working at outside linebacker in the Crimson Tide’s “dime rabbits” package. It’s conceivable that Moses could play at inside linebacker when Alabama works out of its base or nickel packages and then take Miller’s spot on the outside when the defense works out of a dime formation.

“I really comfortable with (the package),” Moses said. “Just in my time being at Alabama I’ve been switched to many positions. It’s not a big deal, I’m just ready to get in that position.

“Whatever position Coach Saban or the coaching staff needs me to do, I’ll do. I just want to play to my ability and be able to help my team.”

Another option would be to give more playing time to younger players. During media viewing periods this week, Miller was seen providing extra coaching to freshmen outside linebackers Eyabi Anoma and Jarez Parks between drills.

“I just always do my job as one of the older guys to coach them… share with them what I know, do the best I can to be a good mentor towards them. Miller said. “I have complete faith in any of our guys if they need to go out there. They’re here for a reason. They just need to trust in themselves and have the confidence in themselves to go out there and execute.”

No. 1 Alabama (14-0) will face No. 2 Clemson (14-0) Monday at 7 p.m. CT inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.