The sports season is done at Alabama. Tuesday, the SEC announced that all regular-season and non-conference competitions have been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, all spring football games will also be called off as well as pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release from the conference. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Alabama was scheduled to hold its annual A-Day game on April 18 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. This marks the first time since 1996 that the Crimson Tide will not play a spring game.

Alabama was scheduled to hold its pro day on April 9. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had originally planned to hold an individual pro day on that day. He and other players will be able to hold individual pro days off of Alabama's campus.

Individual practices remain suspended throughout the conference until April 15 at the earliest. SEC schools will continue to provide their athletes with academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing during this time.