Alabama is still working on making it through this season unscathed, but the Crimson Tide now knows what next year’s slate of games will look like. The SEC announced its 2023 schedules for all 14 of its football providing dates for the already-announced opponents generated by the conference’s scheduling formula.

Along with its annual game against Tennessee, Alabama’s other SEC East opponent will be Kentucky, traveling to Lexington on Nov. 11 after hosting the Volunteers on Oct. 21.

For the second straight year, Alabama will open its season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as it hosts Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. The following week, the Crimson Tide will host Texas in the second leg of its home-and-home with the Longhorns. Alabama’s first road game will of the season will be to South Florida on Sept. 16 as it begins a two-for-one with the Bulls, who will travel to Tuscaloosa in 2024 and 2026. Along with MTSU, Texas and South Florida, the Tide’s non-conference schedule includes a home game against FCS opponent Tennessee-Chattanooga on Nov. 18.

Alabama's SEC West slate includes home games against Ole Miss (Sept. 23), Arkansas (Oct. 14), and LSU (Nov. 4) as well as road games against Mississippi State (Sept. 30), Texas A&M (Oct. 7) and Auburn (Nov. 25).

Next year’s SEC Championship Game will be held on Dec. 2 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama's 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2 — Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 9 — Texas

Sept. 16 — at South Florida

Sept. 23 — Ole Miss

Sept. 30 — at Mississippi State

Oct. 7 — at Texas A&M

Oct. 14 — Arkansas

Oct. 21 — Tennessee

Oct. 28 — Open week

Nov. 4 — LSU

Nov. 11 — at Kentucky

Nov. 18 — Chattanooga

Nov. 25 — at Auburn

Dec. 2 — SEC Championship Game



