Alabama running back Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident in Florida on Friday, BamaInsider has learned. According to a university release, the redshirt freshman is currently in stable condition following the incident.

“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threating injuries," head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

Sanders, a native of Port Saint Joe, Fla., was back home this weekend as Alabama has an open date on its schedule. According to a report from WMBB-TV, he was in the car with his brother, Umstead, when the vehicle was hit at the intersection of Demont Road and Highway 20 in Clarksville, Fla. at around noon. According to the report, Sanders had to be life-flighted to Bay Medical with non life-threatening injuries.

Sanders came to Alabama as the top running back and No. 3 overall player in the 2019 class. The former five-star recruit is third on the team in rushing with 134 yards on 30 carries. He recorded a career-high 80 yards on 12 carries last week against Mississippi State.