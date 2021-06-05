Alabama running back Kyle Edwards enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama appears to be losing another running back as Kyle Edwards entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Saturday, BamaInsider confirmed. Edwards is the second Crimson Tide back to enter the portal this week as Keilan Robinson did so Tuesday.

Edwards did not see the field during his first season at Alabama last year. The 6-foot, 209-pound Destrehan, La. native came to the Tide as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class.

If Edwards and Robinson do depart the team, Alabama will still have five scholarship running backs on its roster including, Brian Robinson Jr., Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Camar Wheaton.

Alabama has seen six players transfer out of the program this offseason in kicker Joseph Bulovas (Vanderbilt), linebacker Ben Davis (Texas), linebacker Ale Kaho (UCLA), safety Eddie Smith (Illinois) cornerback Brandon Turnage (Georgia) and cornerback Ronald Williams Jr (Michigan State).