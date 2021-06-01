 Alabama Crimson Tide running back Keilan Robinson enters the NCAA transfer portal
football

Alabama running back Keilan Robinson enters the NCAA transfer portal

Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama’s offseason attrition continued Tuesday afternoon as running back Keilan Robinson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Robinson, a junior, sat out last season. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back was the Crimson Tide’s third-leading rusher in 2019 when he ran for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.

Robinson, a former four-star recruit, came to Alabama as the No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2019 class. He is currently listed as a running back but also worked out some as a receiver this spring.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Keilan Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Photo | USA Today
