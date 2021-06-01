Alabama running back Keilan Robinson enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama’s offseason attrition continued Tuesday afternoon as running back Keilan Robinson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider has confirmed.
Robinson, a junior, sat out last season. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back was the Crimson Tide’s third-leading rusher in 2019 when he ran for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.
Robinson, a former four-star recruit, came to Alabama as the No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2019 class. He is currently listed as a running back but also worked out some as a receiver this spring.