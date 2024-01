Alabama is set to lose both of its senior running backs from the past seasons. Four days after Roydell Williams entered his name in the transfer portal, Jase McClellan announced that he will be declaring for the NFL draft.

McClellan was a senior this past season but could have taken advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Serving as the Crimson Tide’s leading back, he rushed for a team-high 890 yards while finding the end zone eight times on the ground. He also recorded 15 receptions for 137 yards.

This story will be updated.