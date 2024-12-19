Alabama running back Jam Miller to return for senior season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will retain a key member of its backfield for the 2025 season. Crimson Tide junior running back Jam Miller is set to return to Alabama for his senior season.

“I made that decision now,” Miller told reporters with a smile Thursday. “I’m not leaving this school at all.

Miller emerged as a top option in the Tide’s backfield this season, rushing for 641 yards and seven touchdowns on 135 carries. Miller also caught 13 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown through the air. With his decision to return to the fold, Miller should be the Tide's lead option at running back in 2025.

“I love this whole coaching staff, even the players here," Miller said of his decision to stay. "It’s just the bond that we’ve built with all these coaches, not only that but with the head coach and it just feels like home for me.”

Miller's decision is also a key win for the future of Alabama's offense lost one running back to the transfer portal in sophomore Justice Haynes. The sophomore was third on the team in rushing, but still made an impact in the Tide's offense with 448 yards and seven touchdowns.

In addition to Miller, set to retain redshirt sophomore Richard Young along with redshirt freshmen Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley. Alabama also added four-star Akylin Dear in the Class of 2025.

With his decision made, Miller is focused on helping Alabama win the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on Dec. 31. After he wraps up a strong 2024 season, Miller is looking forward to leading the Tide's running backs as the head veteran next season.

"I'm ready for them, especially the young guys to come in," Miller said. "Me being a leader, an older guy, it's gonna help me become a better leader by teaching them how to get better."