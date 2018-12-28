FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The end is nearing a bit faster than the milestones, but you wouldn’t know it from the smile on Damien Harris’ face. The Alabama running back is soaking up some of the final moments of his senior season this week as he takes part in one last playoff run with the Crimson Tide.

Harris has already accomplished so much in his college career. This is his fourth playoff run, two of which have resulted in national titles. With 2,968 career rushing yards, he is eighth on Alabama’s all-time list and 32 yards away from joining the prestigious 3,000-yard club.

Still, there’s a thought that those numbers could have been much higher. Entering the season, many tabbed Harris to be the first Alabama back to rush for 1,000 or more yards in three straight seasons. Sitting at 771 rushing yards through 13 games, that accomplishment slowly seems to be slipping away.

It’s not that Harris couldn’t pile up the necessary 229 yards on the ground over two possible games, it’s that he might not get the opportunity to. This season, he's recorded just two 100-yard games — Arkansas and LSU — the only two in which he was given the ball 15 times or more. The former five-star back has yet to record a 20-carry game in his college career. To put that in perspective former Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry had 11 20-carry games during his senior season alone at Alabama, including five of 30 or more.

None of that seems to matter to Harris.

“It’s easy because we’re winning,” Harris said. “As a player, how can you sit and look at yourself in the mirror after a win and complain? Regardless of what the circumstances are, how many times you touch the ball. If you were so concerned about individual stats and things like that, then you should take up golf or tennis or track. We’re a team. The love I have for this team, that helps me be so unselfish."

