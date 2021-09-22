Alabama running back Brian Robinson day-to-day with injury

Alabama could be without its leading rusher for this week’s game against Southern Miss. During his Wednesday Zoom call with reporters, Nick Saban updated the status of Brian Robinson Jr., stating the fifth-year senior is currently day-to-day. Following Alabama’s 31-29 victory at Florida over the weekend, Saban revealed that Robinson had injured his ribs against the Gators.

“He got a little banged up in the end,” Saban said after the game. “He bruised his ribs or something. But I thought he played really well and had some strong runs.”

Robinson currently leads Alabama with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. His 5.62 yards per attempt is also tops on the team. Against Florida, Robinson carried the ball a season-high 15 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while also catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young.

"B-Rob has proved it countless times, and not just in games, but in the offseason," Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said. "That's a product of what people don't always see on Saturday - work in the offseason and during the week. That's how you build trust with players and coaches."

Saban was also asked about the status of redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders, who did not feature against Florida. The head coach said Sanders is fine, stating that his decision not to play him was based on the performance of Robinson and Jase McClellan on the afternoon.

“B-Rob played really well in the game, and Jase played really well in the game,” Saban said. “So it’s not like I sit there and say everybody’s going to play this many plays. When it comes to running backs, whoever’s playing well and has the hot hand, that’s who we’re going to play. That’s how it’s always been around here.

“We’ve had some really good guys in the past who didn’t play in games who were third guys because the other two guys were rolling and playing good. There was no plan to play him or not to play him, it’s just how the game worked out.”

No. 1 Alabama (3-0) will host Southern Miss (1-2) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.