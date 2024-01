Alabama’s top offensive tackle is moving on to the next level. J.C. Latham added to the Crimson Tide’s offseason departures Wednesday by declaring for the NFL draft. The starting right tackle’s decision did not come as a surprise as he is projected to be a first-round pick.

Latham started all 27 games at right tackle over the past two years. This season, he was Alabama’s highest-graded offensive lineman, earning an 81.7 pass-blocking grade and a 77.7 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Latham is the second Alabama star to declare for the NFL draft as starting edge rusher Dallas Turner did so following the Crimson Tide’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan earlier this week.