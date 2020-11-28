Alabama Roster Intel on each player going into the Iron Bowl

1. Ben Davis - Preseason: Davis has played in a total of 14 games since his time at Alabama and recorded four tackles. Listed as the No. 2 SAM OLB behind Chris Allen. Against Missouri: Played in 14 snaps Against Ole Miss Played in 3 snaps, recovered an onside kick Against Georgia Played 1 snap against Kentucky: 3 snaps

2. Keilan Robinson - Preseason: No word on the sophomore running back that played in eight games for Alabama last season as a freshman. Nick Saban has not commented on him and Robinson is not in the transfer portal as of September 14, 2020.

2. Patrick Surtain II - Preseason: Now entering his junior season, Surtain II will be starting at corner for the Crimson Tide. Clear leader of the secondary. All-American type player. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps in the opener and had a PFF grade of 66.1 with a pass coverage grade of 69.9. Surtain had 1 tackle and 1 fumble recovery. He was targeted 3 times and allowed one reception. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 79 snaps against the Aggies and was targeted just two times, allowing one reception. Had one tackle in the game. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 88 snaps against the Rebels, graded out at 72.0 and had 6 tackles in the game Started against UGA Played in 72 snaps, overall grade was 77.3, tackle grade was 80.0, and in coverage his grade was 75.5. On the season, he's been targeted 14 times and allowed just 6 receptions Started Against Tennessee Played in 67 snaps, 75.5 overall grade, 80.0 tackle grade, 77.2 grade in coverage, had four tackles and three pass breakups, did get beat once for a touchdown Started against Miss. State 56 snaps, overall grade of 89.9, coverage grade of 89.7, had 4 tackles in the game and also returned an interjection for a touchdown, on the season he has 22 tackles with 5 pass breakups Started against Kentucky: 54 snaps, grade of 61.0, tackle grade of 73.5, 2 tackles

3. Xavier Williams - Preseason: Entering his Redshirt sophomore season, Williams is competing for the fourth receiver position. We have heard good things about him this fall training camp. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps Against Georgia: Played in 3 snaps Against Kentucky: Played in 14 snaps.

3. Daniel Wright - Preseason: Redshirt junior that projects to start the safety position in 2020. Wright has played in 31 games during his time at Alabama and is super athletic. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. Led the defense with 11 total tackles. PFF grade was 59.1 in 75 snaps which was the second-lowest of any of the starters. Started against Texas A&M: Played 79 snaps against A&M and had a PFF coverage grade of 86.6 which was the highest on the team. In the first half of the game, Wright had the opportunity to lay into a defender, but the WR stayed in bounds for a 47-yard TD, Wright later returned a INT for a TD. Wright has 14 tackles on the season. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 82 snaps against the Rebels, graded out at 38.4 and had 5 tackles in the game Started against UGA Played in 46 snaps, overall grade was 49.7. Wright had 4 tackles against UGA, and recorded his second interception of the season which he returned for 18-yards. On the season, he has two interceptions for 65-yards and a touchdown with 23 total tackles. Started Against Tennessee Played in 64 snaps, 81.1 tackle grade, 53.2 grade in coverage, 4 tackles in the game Started against Miss. State 41 snaps, overall grade of 75.5, tackle grade of 76.4, coverage grade of 76.0, had 1 tackle in the game and 1 pass break up, Wright has 28 tackles on the year with two pass breakups Started against Kentucky: 46 snaps, 58.6 grade, 8 tackles, and 1 QB hurry

4. Chris Allen - Preseason: One of the vets for the defense that projects as a starter at the outside linebacker position in 2020 with Ben Davis. He played in 13 games last year. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. : Played in just 28 snaps. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 52 snaps against A&M and had a pass rush grade of 62.5, had three tackles and one tackle for a loss. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 76 snaps and graded out 63.5, had seven tackles and 2 for a loss Started against Georgia Played in 51 snaps, tackle grade of 78.7, had 4 tackles in the game with 1 TFL, now has 10 tackles through four games on the season Started Against Tennessee Played in 40 snaps, 64.3 overall grade, 2 tackles, 1 for a loss Against Miss. State 11 snaps, recorded first sack of the season against the Bulldogs Against Kentucky: 38 snaps, 2 tackles one sack

4. Brian Robinson Jr. - Preseason: Now a senior at Alabama, Robinson has had a wonderful fall training camp and paired with Najee Harris, the Crimson Tide has two of the most talented running backs in the nation. Robinson rushed for 441-yards with 5 touchdowns in 2019. Against Missouri: Played in 18 snaps and ran the football 4 times for 18-yards. The glaring mistake was dropping a for-sure touchdown pass. Against Texas A&M: Played in 17 snaps and graded out 83.8. Led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 62-yards, an average of 6.0. Against Ole Miss: Played in 19 snaps, graded out at 80.5, rushed for 78-yards off 10 carries, and scored 1 touchdown. Against Georgia: Played in 15 snaps, grade of 69.4, 7 rushes for 20-yards Against Tennessee Played in 10 snaps, ran for 4 carries for 29-yards Against Miss. State 9 snaps Against Kentucky: Played in 14 snaps, rushed the ball 6 times for 22-yards

5. Jalyn Armour-Davis - Preseason: Current redshirt sophomore that we have not heard much about during fall training camp. Played in eight games last year. Was recently seen at practice on Thursday, September 17. Against Ole Miss: Played in 1 snap Against Kentucky: 6 snaps

5. Javon Baker - Preseason: Freshman WR that really turned heads during fall training camp. Projects to get plenty of playing time in 2020. It would not be out of the question to pencil him in as the fourth-best WR on the team. Against Tennessee Played in 2 snaps Against Miss. State 11 snaps Against Kentucky: Played in 28 snaps, grade of 57.3, No recorded stats in the game

6. DeVonta Smith - Preseason: Senior leader at the WR position. Was a team captain as a junior, caught for 1,200-yards last season. Part of Alabama’s 1-2 punch at WR along with Jaylen Waddle. In total, Smith has caught for 2,109-yards with 23 touchdowns since the 2017 season. Started against Missouri: Played in 66 snaps in the opener and had a PFF Grade of 69.1 Finished with 8 receptions for 89-yards. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 55 snaps against the Aggies and graded out at 79.6. Caught for 6 receptions for 63-yards. Through two games, Smith has 14 receptions for 152-yards and one touchdown. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 61 snaps against Ole Miss and recorded 13 receptions for 164-yards with 1 TD. Also ran for a 14-yard touchdown. Started against Georgia: 72 snaps against UGA and graded out 91.4, the highest grade on the team. Smith caught for 11 receptions for 167-yards and two touchdowns. Has 38 receptions through four games this season and has a career total of 27 touchdowns. Started against Tennessee: 75 snaps against the Vols and recorded 7 receptions for 73-yards. Now has 45 receptions with 556-yards and 4 TDs through 5 games. Started against Miss. State 64 snaps, overall grade of 91.9. Caught for 11 receptions for 203-yards with 4 touchdowns, earning player of the week honors. Through six games on the season, Smith has 56 receptions for 759-yards and 8 touchdowns. Started against Kentucky: Played in 45 snaps, graded 86.1 and recorded 9 receptions for 144-yards with 2 TDs earning SEC Player of the week honors. Now has 33 career TDs which is both an Alabama and SEC record. Also returned two punts, one punt was returned 41-yards.

7. Brandon Turnage - Preseason: Redshirt freshman DB. Working with the twos. Should have opportunities to get onto the field this season. Against Miss. State 7 snaps

8. Christian Harris - Preseason: Sophomore that projects to start at the inside linebacker position next to Dylan Moses. When you think of Harris, think of a younger Moses, very similar in their game and their intelligence. Harris played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season and recorded 63 tackles. Started Against Missouri: Opened the season playing absolutely lights out and played fast. Following the game, Saban said he plays with more confidence with Dylan Moses next to him. PFF grade of 72.5 and recorded 6 tackles, one sack, and 2 tackles for a loss. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 76 snaps against A&M and continues to be one of the most productive players on Alabama's defense. Plays fast, hits hard, your perfect ILB. Led the team with 10 tackles and through two games he has 16 tackles which leads the team. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 89 snaps against the Rebels, graded out at 41.8 and had 8 tackles in the game Started against Georgia Played in 72 snaps, overall grade of 52.6 in the game. 2 tackles on the game with 1 pass breakup and 1 QB hurry, was beaten for a TD in one on one coverage Started Against Tennessee Played in 65 snaps, 71.1 tackle grade, 10 tackles which lead the team against the Vols Started against Miss. State 49 snaps, 64.5 grade on defense, finished with two tackles and two quarterback hurries Started against Kentucky: 50 snaps, grade of 90.4 which was the highest grade against Kentucky, 11 tackles, 1 sack,

8. John Metchie III - Preseason: Projects as Alabama’s third WR after DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Metchie had an outstanding fall training camp, think of him as a player on the rise. Started against Missouri: Played in 49 snaps and had a PFF grade of 65.2, had 2 catches for 42-yards. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 45 snaps against the Aggies and graded out at 84.3 and has his breakout performance catching for 5 receptions for 181-yards with 2 TDs. Through two games he has 7 receptions for 223-yards which is second on the team. Started against Ole Miss: 49 snaps vs. Ole Miss, 90.1 in run block, 4 receptions for 75-yards Started against Georgia: 64 snaps against UGA, 3 receptions for 50-yards with 1 TD, now has 14 receptions on the season Started against Tennessee Played in 75 snaps, 75.2 overall grade, caught for 7 receptions for 151-yards, has 21 receptions for 499-yards with 3 TDs on the season Started against Miss. State 63 snaps, 61.4 overall grade, caught for 3 receptions for 18-yards, through six games has 24 receptions for 517-yards with 3 touchdowns Started against Kentucky: 46 snaps, 51.6 grade, 1 reception for 18-yards

9. Bryce Young - Preseason: Freshman quarterback that has shown great promise over fall training camp. Improved weekly and showed plenty this fall camp what he is bringing to the table. It’s obvious that he is ready to get onto the field. Against Missouri: Came in late in the second half to lead the Alabama offense and played in 23 snaps. Made some good plays and some not so good plays in his debut. Was 5 of 8 for 54-yards and displayed his ability to fit the ball into tight windows and also escaped the pocket to make plays and made some quick thinking decisions. Did fumble the football which was the one glaring mistake. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps Against Tennessee Played in 14 snaps, overall grade was 83.9, was 3 of 5 passing for 30-yards Against Miss. State 11 snaps, was 0-2 with a fumble, on the season Young is 8 of 15 for 84-yards Against Kentucky: Played in 27 snaps, a grade of 91.3, Was 2 of 2 passing for 53-yards including a 35-yard pass to DeVonta Smith. Threw his first career touchdown which was also to DeVonta Smith. On the season, Young who has thrown a pass in four games is 10 of 17 for 137-yards with 1 TD

9. Jordan Battle - Preseason: Sophomore that played in 13 games last year as a true freshman. Will be a starter at the safety position. A highly productive defensive player that is also known as a defensive leader. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps against Missouri and had a PFF grade of 68.4 with a pass coverage grade of 70.2 Battle finished with 6 tackles in week one. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 57 snaps against the Aggies and delivered a few big blows. Was second on the team in total tackles in week two with 9 and had one pass breakup. Is second on the team in total tackles with 15. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 82 and graded out at 62.0, had 11 tackles in the game, including a crucial bass breakup. Against Georgia Played in 29 snaps (missed first half after a week three targeting call) recorded 2 tackles against UGA Started Against Tennessee Played in 67 snaps, 72.4 grade against the run, 53.8 in coverage, was beat once over the top, no tackles in the game Started against Miss. State 56 snaps, 66.7 grade, 84.7 tackle grade, finished with 4 tackles in the game, through six games, he has 32 tackles which is third on the team Started against Kentucky: 54 snaps, 85.9 grade, 90.0 grade in coverage, 5 tackles, 1 interception which was returned 45-yards for a touchdown

10. Mac Jones - Preseason: Redshirt junior quarterback that has played in a total of 26 games during his three seasons at Alabama. Played in 12 games last year throwing for 1,626-yards with 15 touchdowns. Projected starter against Missouri, team leader, has bulked up year over year, has proven toughness on the field. Started against Missouri: Played in 45 snaps and had a PFF grade of 91.1. Had very good ball placement and a lot of zip on the ball. In the opener, he was 18 of 24 passing for 249-yards with two touchdowns. Overall, Jones played like the veteran we expected him to be and looked like the top quarterback in the entire SEC. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 56 snaps against the Aggies, graded out 92.5 and was 20 of 27 passing for 435-yards with 4 TDs and 1 int. Season totals threw two games: 38 of 51 for 648-yards with 6 TDs and 1 int, passer rating of 222.1 Started against Ole Miss: 72 snaps vs. Ole Miss, was 28 of 32 passing for 417-yards with 2 TDS, leads nation in passing efficiency Started against Georgia 80 snaps against UGA Overall grade was 83.1, overall his offensive grade is 93.8. His downfield passing chart is fantastic, to the outside left and 20-yards downfield his passing grade is 93.5, between the numbers his grade is 91.3, to the outside right his grade is 93.1. He was 24 of 32 passing for 417-yards with 4 TDs, and has now thrown for over 400-yards in three consecutive games. On the season, he has thrown for 1,518-yards with 12 TDS and 2 Ints. Started against Tennessee Played in 65 snaps, overall grade was 85.8, earned SEC Player of the week honors throwing for 387-yards with 0 touchdowns. His efficiency rating through five games is 212.75 Started against Miss. State 65 snaps, 84.5 grade against the Bulldogs, Saban said Jones did not play his best game, but Jones threw for 291-yards and 4 touchdowns going 24 of 31. Through six games he is 139 of 117 with 16 TDS and 2 Ints for 2,196-yards passing and an efficiency rating of 210.32 and became the new odds on favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Started against Kentucky: 41 snaps, grade of 76.8, 16 of 24 for 230-yards with two touchdowns Threw seven games, Jones is 155 of 201 for 2,426-yards (77.1%) with 18 TDs and 3 Ints, his rating is 205.7

Game Details Alabama vs. Auburn 2:39 p.m. CST TV: CBS -23.5 Alabama

