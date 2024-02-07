TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is 23 games into the regular season with just a handful of games left before the SEC Tournament. However, facing off against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers on the road, the Crimson Tide appeared to turn back to its early season identity.

Struggling with holding onto the ball, foul trouble, and defensive lapses, head coach Nate Oats’ squad struggled with all of the above as the Tigers cruised to a 99-81 blowout victory inside Neville Arena.

“They were better than us, they played harder,” Oats said. “A lot of the effort stats you look at, rebounds, turnovers, they did way better than us. We got to play harder. They were definitely the better team, more prepared, they knew what we were doing.”

While the Crimson Tide had offensive spurts in the first half to stay in the game, it couldn’t hold onto the ball long enough to hold a lead or prevent big runs. In the final five minutes of the first half, Oats’ squad coughed up the ball four times and only continued that trend in the second half.

Alabama finished the game with 15 total turnovers, its fifth highest total of the season and third highest in conference play, in which Auburn turned into 22 points.

“We were down 14 and we didn’t come out and do much damage,” Oats said. “They did a great job of keeping their foot on the gas and making sure we didn’t get back in the game.”

Just like the non-conference stretch against Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona, foul trouble became an epidemic throughout the roster. This time against Auburn, it looked even worse.

Two starters, Grant Nelson and Aaron Estrada both fouled out, meanwhile Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Rylan Griffen, Mo Dioubate, and Sam Walters were close behind with four fouls of their own. In total, there were 33 total fouls called on Alabama, which resulted in 50 free throw attempts by the Tigers.

“We got to be more disciplined,” Oats said. “Bad fouls. We got to stay in front of the ball better. Guys get beat, they’re fouling when they get beat. We got to do a better job in the post. There’s multiple reasons, some of it is effort.

Another early season struggle was the lack of defensive effort, which seemed to come right back once again.

After holding Auburn to 75 points inside Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide gave up 99 points on the road to the Tigers, which is their third highest scoring output of the season so far, and their highest of SEC play.

As if matters couldn’t be worse, Alabama forced at least 18 turnovers in the past two games, but struggled to remotely seem like a threat against Auburn all night long. The Tigers finished with just five turnovers, its second lowest total of the year

“We didn’t play hard enough,” Oats said. “Guys that played 30 minutes had three blue collar points. We didn’t play hard enough tonight.”

After a rough showing in Auburn, the Crimson Tide will hit the road once again for its next matchup against the LSU Tigers inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Feb. 10 at 11:00 a.m. CT.