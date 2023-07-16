Alabama’s newest additions now have assigned jersey numbers. Ahead of this week’s SEC Media Days in Nashville, the Crimson Tide updated its media guide roster to reflect the new numbers for incoming transfers Trey Amos, Tyler Buchner and Jalen Key as well as summer enrolees Keon Keeley, Yhonzae Pierre and Conor Talty.

Here’s a look at what the newcomers will be wearing this fall:

8 — Tyler Buchner | QB | 6-1, 215

22 — Jaylen Key | DB | 6-2, 210

23 — Trey Amos | DB | 6-1, 197

25 — Richard Young | RB | 5-11, 200

31 — Keon Keeley | LB | 6-5, 242

31 — Conor Talty | PK | 6-1, 195

42 — Yhjonzae Pierre | LB | 6-3, 223

Buchner, Key and Keeley all previously announced their jersey numbers earlier this summer. Jersey numbers are still subject to change this fall as roles on the field could create conflicting situations.

There are still several single-digit numbers still up for grabs, as Alabama currently doesn’t have anyone set to wear the No. 9 or the No. 6. There are also a few single-digit numbers being worn by just one player, including No. 1 (Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB), No. 4 (Jalen Milroe, QB), No. 5 (Roydell Williams, RB) and No. 7 (Ja’Corey Brooks, WR).