Alabama reveals heights, weights, jersey numbers for 2020 early enrollees

Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer
Alabama updated its roster to include its 13 new early enrollees from this year’s class. The latest update also saw a few current players switch numbers as well. Here’s a look at the new numbers players will be wearing as well as the positions, heights and weights of the early enrolees.

Alabama's early enrolees

9 — Bryce Young, quarterback, 6-foot, 190

11 — Traeshon Holden, wide receiver, 6-3, 196

14 — Thaiu Jones-Bell, wide receiver, 6-0, 190

16 — Drew Sanders, linebacker, 6-5, 230

21 — Jase McClellan, running back, 5-11, 200

21 — Jahquez Robinson, defensive back, 6-2, 185

22 — Ronald Williams Jr., defensive back, 6-2, 188

23 — Roydell Williams, running back, 5-10, 207

31 — Williams Anderson Jr., linebacker, 6-4, 230

33 — Jackson Bratton, linebacker, 6-3, 233

37 — Demouy Kennedy, linebacker, 6-3, 215

41 — Chris Braswell, linebacker, 6-3, 220

56 — Seth McLaughlin, offensive lineman, 6-4, 278

Other number changes

1 — Tyrell Shavers (previously 14)

3 — Xavier Williams (previously 9)

4 — Brian Robinson Jr. (previously 24)

5 — Jalyn Armour-Davis (previously 22)

7 — Brandon Turnage (previously 14)

10 — Ale Kaho (previously No. 20)

15 — Eddie Smith (previously 25)

Two players left off the roster

Another interesting item of note was that neither redshirt junior linebacker Markail Benton nor redshirt freshman defensive back Scooby Carter were included in the latest roster update. Carter is currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal while Benton is not.

{{ article.author_name }}