Alabama’s online roster has been updated to include its 15 new early enrollees from this year’s class. Here’s a look at what number each player will be wearing as well as their listed position, height and weight.

3. WR John Metchie, 6-0, 195

5. QB Taulia Tagovailoa, 5-11, 209

11. DB Jeffrey Carter, 6-0, 186

15. QB Paul Tyson, 6-5, 218

16. PK Will Reichard, 6-1, 185

35. LB Shane Lee, 6-0, 246

44. LB Kevin Harris II, 6-4, 224

51. OL Tanner Bowles, 6-5, 280

56. DL Antonio Alfano, 6-4, 290

71. OL Darrian Dalcourt, 6-3, 292

72. OL Pierce Quick, 6-5, 285

73. OL Evan Neal, 6-7, 360

78. OL Amari Kight, 6-7, 312

92. DL Justin Ebiogbe, 6-5, 284

94. DL DJ Dale, 6-3, 314

One player who jumps out from the list is defensive lineman Justin Ebiogbe. The four-star defensive end is currently up 21 pounds from the what Alabama listed him at on Early Signing Day. Other weight gainers include quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (+6), defensive lineman Antonio Alfano (+5), offensive lineman Amari Kight (+5), linebacker Shane Lee (+3), offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt (+2) and quarterback Paul Tyson (+1).

Defensive lineman D.J. Dale came in nine pounds lighter than Alabama originally listed him as. Linebacker Kevin Harris II dropped four pounds from his original listing. Wide receiver John Metchie, defensive back Jeffery Carter, placekicker Will Reichard and offensive linemen Tanner Bowles, Pierce Quick and Evan Neal did not change in weight from their original listings.

There were also some notable updates outside of early enrollees. Defensive back Kyriq McDonald and offensive lineman Elliot Baker were both left off the updated roster. McDonald entered his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier this month, while Baker was one of three Alabama players suspended during the College Football Playoff. Backup long snapper Scott Meyer also entered his name in the transfer database but is listed on the roster.