Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 13:26:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama reveals 2019 A-Day rosters

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram

Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us

Give a Rivals Gift | Refer a friend promo

Alabama revealed its rosters for Saturday’s A-Day game at 1 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. As usual, Saturday’s scrimmage will be between the Crimson Team (first-team offense/second-team defense) and the White Team (first-team defense/second-team offense). Here’s a look at both team’s rosters.

Don't Miss: Elite Prospects Set To Attend A-Day

Crimson Team

Click here for the official flip card (PDF version)

1 Ben Davis LB

3 Daniel Wright DB

4 Christopher Allen LB

4 Jerry Jeudy WR

5 Shyheim Carter DB

6 DeVonta Smith WR

7 Braxton Barker QB

10 Ale Kaho LB

11 Scooby Carter DB

11 Henry Ruggs III WR

12 Skyler DeLong P

13 Nigel Knott DB

13 Tua Tagovailoa QB

15 Paul Tyson QB

18 Slade Bolden WR

20 Cameron Latu LB

22 Jalyn Armour-Davis DB

22 Najee Harris RB

23 Jarez Parks LB

25 Eddie Smith DB

27 Jerome Ford RB

27 Joshua Robinson DB

29 Michael Collins DB

35 Shane Lee LB

35 De’Marquise Lockridge RB

36 Markail Benton LB

36 Mac Hereford WR

37 Jalen Edwards DB

38 Sean Kelly DB

39 Loren Ugheoke DB

43 Daniel Powell TE

43 Christian Swann DB

44 Kevin Harris II LB

48 Phidarian Mathis DL

52 Preston Malone LB

53 Matthew Barnhill LB

54 Trae Drake LB

55 William Cooper LB

55 Emil Ekiyor Jr. OL

56 Antonio Alfano DL

57 Joe Donald LB

59 Jake Hall SN

60 Kendall Randolph OL

61 Alex Pearman DL

65 Deonte Brown OL

70 Alex Leatherwood OL

74 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL

77 Matt Womack OL

78 Amari Kight OL

79 Chris Owens OL

84 Joshua Lanier WR

87 Miller Forristall TE

88 Major Tennison TE

90 Stephon Wynn Jr. DL

92 Justin Eboigbe DL

96 Taylor Wilson LB

97 Joseph Bulovas PK

98 Quindarius Watkins DL

White Team 

Click here for the official flip card (PDF version)

2 Patrick Surtain II DB

3 John Metchie WR

5 Taulia Tagovailoa QB

7 Trevon Diggs DB

9 Eyabi Anoma LB 9 Xavier Williams WR

10 Mac Jones QB 12 Chadarius Townsend RB

14 Tyrell Shavers WR

15 Xavier McKinney DB

16 Kyle Edwards QB 16 Will Reichard PK

17 Jaylen Waddle WR

18 Layne Hatcher QB

21 Jared Mayden DB

24 Terrell Lewis LB

24 Brian Robinson Jr. RB

28 Josh Jobe DB

30 Chris Herring WR

31 Ladarius Foreman WR

32 Jalen Jackson WR

32 Dylan Moses LB

33 Anfernee Jennings LB

34 Brandon Bishop DB

34 Mason Edwards RB

37 Dalton Adkison WR

39 Jahi Brown RB

40 Giles Amos TE

40 Joshua McMillon LB

42 Jaylen Moody LB

44 Kedrick James TE

45 Thomas Fletcher SN

46 Melvin Billingsley TE

47 CJ Howard WR

49 Jackson Mooney TE

50 Hunter Brannon OL

51 Wes Baumhower LB

51 Tanner Bowles OL

52 Scott Meyer SN

58 Christian Barmore DL

62 Jackson Roby OL

64 Rowdy Garza OL

71 Darrian Dalcourt OL

72 Pierce Quick OL

73 Evan Neal OL

75 Tommy Brown OL

76 Scott Lashley OL

80 Michael Parker TE

81 Keedrick Adams WR

82 Hunter Hill WR

83 John Parker WR

85 Chris Golden WR

86 Connor Adams WR

89 LaBryan Ray DL

89 James Reasor WR

91 Tevita Musika DL

93 Tripp Slyman PK

94 DJ Dale DL

98 Mike Bernier P

99 Raekwon Davis DL

Lfwfh3hh393jjdzhnjkl
Photo | Getty Images
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}