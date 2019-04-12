Alabama reveals 2019 A-Day rosters
Alabama revealed its rosters for Saturday’s A-Day game at 1 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. As usual, Saturday’s scrimmage will be between the Crimson Team (first-team offense/second-team defense) and the White Team (first-team defense/second-team offense). Here’s a look at both team’s rosters.
Crimson Team
1 Ben Davis LB
3 Daniel Wright DB
4 Christopher Allen LB
4 Jerry Jeudy WR
5 Shyheim Carter DB
6 DeVonta Smith WR
7 Braxton Barker QB
10 Ale Kaho LB
11 Scooby Carter DB
11 Henry Ruggs III WR
12 Skyler DeLong P
13 Nigel Knott DB
13 Tua Tagovailoa QB
15 Paul Tyson QB
18 Slade Bolden WR
20 Cameron Latu LB
22 Jalyn Armour-Davis DB
22 Najee Harris RB
23 Jarez Parks LB
25 Eddie Smith DB
27 Jerome Ford RB
27 Joshua Robinson DB
29 Michael Collins DB
35 Shane Lee LB
35 De’Marquise Lockridge RB
36 Markail Benton LB
36 Mac Hereford WR
37 Jalen Edwards DB
38 Sean Kelly DB
39 Loren Ugheoke DB
43 Daniel Powell TE
43 Christian Swann DB
44 Kevin Harris II LB
48 Phidarian Mathis DL
52 Preston Malone LB
53 Matthew Barnhill LB
54 Trae Drake LB
55 William Cooper LB
55 Emil Ekiyor Jr. OL
56 Antonio Alfano DL
57 Joe Donald LB
59 Jake Hall SN
60 Kendall Randolph OL
61 Alex Pearman DL
65 Deonte Brown OL
70 Alex Leatherwood OL
74 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
77 Matt Womack OL
78 Amari Kight OL
79 Chris Owens OL
84 Joshua Lanier WR
87 Miller Forristall TE
88 Major Tennison TE
90 Stephon Wynn Jr. DL
92 Justin Eboigbe DL
96 Taylor Wilson LB
97 Joseph Bulovas PK
98 Quindarius Watkins DL
White Team
2 Patrick Surtain II DB
3 John Metchie WR
5 Taulia Tagovailoa QB
7 Trevon Diggs DB
9 Eyabi Anoma LB 9 Xavier Williams WR
10 Mac Jones QB 12 Chadarius Townsend RB
14 Tyrell Shavers WR
15 Xavier McKinney DB
16 Kyle Edwards QB 16 Will Reichard PK
17 Jaylen Waddle WR
18 Layne Hatcher QB
21 Jared Mayden DB
24 Terrell Lewis LB
24 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
28 Josh Jobe DB
30 Chris Herring WR
31 Ladarius Foreman WR
32 Jalen Jackson WR
32 Dylan Moses LB
33 Anfernee Jennings LB
34 Brandon Bishop DB
34 Mason Edwards RB
37 Dalton Adkison WR
39 Jahi Brown RB
40 Giles Amos TE
40 Joshua McMillon LB
42 Jaylen Moody LB
44 Kedrick James TE
45 Thomas Fletcher SN
46 Melvin Billingsley TE
47 CJ Howard WR
49 Jackson Mooney TE
50 Hunter Brannon OL
51 Wes Baumhower LB
51 Tanner Bowles OL
52 Scott Meyer SN
58 Christian Barmore DL
62 Jackson Roby OL
64 Rowdy Garza OL
71 Darrian Dalcourt OL
72 Pierce Quick OL
73 Evan Neal OL
75 Tommy Brown OL
76 Scott Lashley OL
80 Michael Parker TE
81 Keedrick Adams WR
82 Hunter Hill WR
83 John Parker WR
85 Chris Golden WR
86 Connor Adams WR
89 LaBryan Ray DL
89 James Reasor WR
91 Tevita Musika DL
93 Tripp Slyman PK
94 DJ Dale DL
98 Mike Bernier P
99 Raekwon Davis DL