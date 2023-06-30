Alabama announced its annual list of minor NCAA violations Friday, which included nine infractions from seven sports. Men’s basketball and men’s track and field both had two violations while rowing, women’s golf, Women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s tennis were also cited in the report. The football program did not record a violation. Below is a list of the violations per sport.

Men's basketball

Incident on Aug. 22, 2022: The institution hired an individual as a football strength and conditioning coach who triggered IAWP status for a prospective men’s basketball student-athlete upon his full-time enrollment. Corrective actions taken: Declared the student ineligible and sought reinstatement. Incident on Sept. 13, 2022: Prospective student-athlete participated in a game day simulation during an unofficial visit to campus. Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules education was provided to the men’s basketball staff. 2. Rules education was provided to the photography staff. 3. A letter of admonishment was issued to director of player development. 4. The prospective student-athlete was declared ineligible, and UA reinstated him via the student-athlete reinstatement previously approved request list. 5. UA counted the impermissible activity as one of the permissible recruiting opportunities and reduced the number of permissible recruiting opportunities by one. 6. UA reduced the men’s basketball recruiting person days by two. 7. No on or off-campus contact with the involved prospect for 30 days.

Men's track and field

Incident on June 27, 2022: On one occasion, five members of the men’s indoor track team were not provided a required day off, free from countable and required athletically related activities during a week. Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules education was provided to the track and field staff. 2. A 2-1 penalty for all impacted student-athletes for the fall non-championship segment. The institution requested to add two additional required days off for the impacted student-athletes that cannot serve as other legislative off day requirements. Those students had 16 additional days off. Incident on Sept. 26, 2022: While on an official visit, a prospective student-athlete briefly interacted and took a picture with a professional track athlete who was on campus. Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules education was provided to the track and field staff. 2. A letter of admonishment was issued to the assistant coach. 3. In-person contact (on or off campus) with the prospective student-athlete was prohibited for 14 days. 4. Telephone calls and electronic correspondence between any institutional staff member and the prospective student-athlete was prohibited for 14 days.

Rowing

Incident on Sept. 25, 2022: A member of the women’s rowing staff posted a comment on the social media account of a prospective student-athlete prior to the formal commitment of the PSA. Corrective actions taken: 1. A letter of admonishment was issued to the assistant coach. 2. Rules education was provided to the women’s rowing staff. 3. The post was immediately removed. 4. Assistant coach was not permitted to participate in any off-campus recruiting for 30 calendar days. 5. In-person contact (on or off campus) with the prospective student-athlete was prohibited for 90 days. 6. The institution was permitted to have no more than one additional off-campus contact with the involved prospect. 7. The institution precluded the coaching staff from sending any recruiting materials/correspondence (written or electronic) to the involved PSA for two weeks.

Women's golf

Incident on Feb. 2, 2023: The women’s golf program conducted a training trip, which resulted in student-athletes missing class time for practice. Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules education was provided to the women’s golf staff. 2. Rules education was provided to all student-athletes. 3. A letter of admonishment was issued to the head coach. 4. A letter of admonishment was issued to the assistant coach. 5. A 2-for-1 penalty was applied to countable athletically related activities for the next week based on the number of hours of class time missed.

Women's swimming and diving

Incident on Sept. 16, 2022: Coach had on-campus interaction with the parent of a prospective student-athlete prior to the first permissible date for such contact. Corrective actions taken: 1. Institutional staff was not permitted to have in-person on or off-campus contact with the involved PSA or her family members for a period of 30 days following the first permissible date for such contact. 2. Institution will only have 5 permissible recruiting opportunities with the involved PSA between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, not more than 2 of which will be contacts. 3. Coach will be issued a letter of admonishment. 4. Rules education provided.

Women's tennis

Incident on Feb. 15, 2023: Women’s tennis volunteer attended a signing event ceremony at a local high school. Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules education was provided to the women’s tennis staff. 2. A letter of admonishment was issued to volunteer coach. 3. The volunteer coach was not permitted to participate in any recruiting activity (on or off-campus) for 14 calendar days. 4. The volunteer coach was not permitted to make or receive telephone calls or send electronic correspondence to any prospective student-athlete for 14 calendar days. 5. There were no telephone calls and electronic correspondence between any institutional staff member and the prospective student-athlete for the 30 days following the date of discovery of the violation. 6. In-person contact with the prospective student-athlete was prohibited for 30 days. 7. UA counted the contact as a recruiting opportunity with the PSA, and the institution was not permitted to have more than one additional off-campus contact with the involved prospect.

Men's tennis