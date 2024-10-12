Advertisement

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Oct 12, 2024
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in win over South Carolina
Tony Tsoukalas
Managing Editor
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A relieved Alabama faithful lied to itself while belting out “Rammer Jammer” inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide didn’t beat the hell out of anyone. However, it did keep its season alive.

No. 7 Alabama avoided a second straight upset defeat, holding on for a 27-25 victory over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) avoided losing back-to-back regular season games for the first time since 2007 after suffering a 40-35 defeat at Vanderbilt last week.

Alabama appeared to put the game away for good several times in the final two minutes.

The Tide extended its lead to 27-19 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Germie Bernard with 1:54 to play. However, South Carolina marched right back, cutting its deficit to 2 points following a 31-yard touchdown pass from LaNorris Sellers to Nyck Harbor with 43 seconds remaining.

The game appeared to be over when South Carolina failed to convert the ensuing 2-point conversion. However, the Gamecocks recovered the following onside kick to give them a chance at the win. Alabama eventually sealed the game when Domani Jackson intercepted Sellers at the Crimson Tide 2-yard line on the final play of regulation.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.


