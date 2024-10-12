Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in win over South Carolina

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A relieved Alabama faithful lied to itself while belting out “Rammer Jammer” inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide didn’t beat the hell out of anyone. However, it did keep its season alive.
No. 7 Alabama avoided a second straight upset defeat, holding on for a 27-25 victory over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) avoided losing back-to-back regular season games for the first time since 2007 after suffering a 40-35 defeat at Vanderbilt last week.
Alabama appeared to put the game away for good several times in the final two minutes.
The Tide extended its lead to 27-19 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Germie Bernard with 1:54 to play. However, South Carolina marched right back, cutting its deficit to 2 points following a 31-yard touchdown pass from LaNorris Sellers to Nyck Harbor with 43 seconds remaining.
The game appeared to be over when South Carolina failed to convert the ensuing 2-point conversion. However, the Gamecocks recovered the following onside kick to give them a chance at the win. Alabama eventually sealed the game when Domani Jackson intercepted Sellers at the Crimson Tide 2-yard line on the final play of regulation.
Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.
- WDE
- PRO
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
- ILB