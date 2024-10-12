Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in win over South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A relieved Alabama faithful lied to itself while belting out “Rammer Jammer” inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide didn’t beat the hell out of anyone. However, it did keep its season alive.

No. 7 Alabama avoided a second straight upset defeat, holding on for a 27-25 victory over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) avoided losing back-to-back regular season games for the first time since 2007 after suffering a 40-35 defeat at Vanderbilt last week.

Alabama appeared to put the game away for good several times in the final two minutes.

The Tide extended its lead to 27-19 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Germie Bernard with 1:54 to play. However, South Carolina marched right back, cutting its deficit to 2 points following a 31-yard touchdown pass from LaNorris Sellers to Nyck Harbor with 43 seconds remaining.

The game appeared to be over when South Carolina failed to convert the ensuing 2-point conversion. However, the Gamecocks recovered the following onside kick to give them a chance at the win. Alabama eventually sealed the game when Domani Jackson intercepted Sellers at the Crimson Tide 2-yard line on the final play of regulation.

Here's a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.




