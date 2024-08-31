Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 31, 2024
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in Kalen DeBoer's debut
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As far as first impressions go, Kalen DeBoer couldn’t have hoped for much better than this. Under its first-year head coach, No. 5 Alabama showed the same big-play ability that propelled it to the College Football Playoff last season.

DeBoer’s debut lacked much drama, as Alabama rolled to a 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide will have tougher tests down the road, but it’s hard to knock Saturday night’s performance.

Here’s how Alabama graded out in its season opener.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement