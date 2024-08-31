TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As far as first impressions go, Kalen DeBoer couldn’t have hoped for much better than this. Under its first-year head coach, No. 5 Alabama showed the same big-play ability that propelled it to the College Football Playoff last season.

DeBoer’s debut lacked much drama, as Alabama rolled to a 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide will have tougher tests down the road, but it’s hard to knock Saturday night’s performance.

Here’s how Alabama graded out in its season opener.