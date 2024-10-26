Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its win over Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It took a while, but Kalen DeBoer finally found the full-team effort he’s been searching for. Playing with its backs against the wall, No. 15 Alabama didn’t experience any homecoming drama, easily blowing out No. 21 Missouri 34-0 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama (6-2, 3-2 in the SEC) outgained Missouri (6-2, 2-2) 486-239 and forced the Tigers into three turnovers. The Tide will now have an open week before making a trip to LSU on Nov. 9.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game against Missouri.