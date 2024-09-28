TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — New coach, same story. Nick Saban wasn’t on Alabama’s sideline Saturday night, but his successor was able to hand his former protégé another defeat.

No. 4 Alabama hung on for one of its craziest wins in recent memory, beating No. 2 Georgia 41-34 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. After building a 28-point lead in the second quarter, the Crimson Tide blew the advantage, allowing the Bulldogs to take a 34-33 lead on a 67-yard touchdown from Carson Beck to Dillon Bell with 2:31 remaining.

Alabama’s near collapse was prevented 13 seconds later as Jalen Milroe hit freshman receiver Ryan Williams for a 75-yard touchdown to put the Tide back up for good on the first play of the ensuing drive.

Georgia came close to coming back again in the final minute, driving down to Alabama’s 22-yard line. However, freshman cornerback Zabien Brown came up with an interception in the end zone to seal the game for the Tide.

Milroe likely moved to the front of the pack among Heisman Trophy contenders. The Alabama quarterback completed 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He also added 117 yards and a pair of scores on 16 carries. Milroe has now recorded four or more touchdowns in each of the Tide’s four games.

Coaching in his first SEC game, Kalen DeBoer drew up an offensive masterclass early, as the Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) found the end zone on its first four possessions against a Bulldogs defense that hadn’t given up a touchdown in its previous three games.

On the other sideline, Kirby Smart moved to 1-6 against Alabama as Georgia’s head coach. The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1) have now lost nine of their last 10 meetings against the Crimson Tide.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.