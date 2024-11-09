Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its win at LSU

BATON Rouge, La. — Alabama is leaving Death Valley with its playoff hopes still alive. In what served as a de facto elimination game for the College Football Playoff, the No. 2 Crimson Tide cruised to a 42-13 victory over No. 15 LSU on Saturday night.

For a second straight season, the Tide leaned on Jalen Milroe to tame the Tigers. The starting quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 109 yards but was deadly with legs, rushing for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Milroe recorded 374 total yards and four rushing touchdowns during Alabama’s win over LSU last year.

Milroe’s four rushing touchdowns Saturday night give him 16 on the season, setting Alabama’s single-season season record for a quarterback. Jalen Hurts previously held the mark with 13 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

Saturday’s win marked Kalen DeBoer’s first SEC road victory. Alabama (7-2, 4-2 in the SEC) is now back in the race for a spot in the conference championship game, while LSU (6-3, 3-2) likely saw its postseason aspirations dashed with the loss.

Here’s how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.