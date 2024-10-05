Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 5, 2024
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its loss to Vanderbilt
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — FirstBank Stadium sits roughly a mile away from Nashville’s entertainment district. Saturday afternoon, No. 1 Alabama did its best impression of the partygoers from the night before.

The Crimson Tide dug itself into an early two-score deficit and was never able to recover, as Vanderbilt’s option offense ate up the clock on its way to a 40-35 upset. The Tide’s loss snaps a 23-game winning streak over the Commodores and marks the first loss of the Kalen DeBoer era.

Still hungover from last week’s wild win over Georgia, Alabama (4-1, 1-1 in the SEC) stumbled to a nightmare start thanks to a mix of turnovers and costly mistakes. From there, Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1) never relinquished its lead, leaning on a series of clutch plays from quarterback Diego Pavia.

Vanderbilt, which entered the game as a 22.5-point underdog, outgained Alabama, 418-396. The Commodores also ended up with a 42:08 to 17:52 advantage in time of possession.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS