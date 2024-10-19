Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its loss to Tennessee

in other news
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After falling in a shootout inside Neyland Stadium two years ago, No. 7 Alabama suffered a 24-17 defeat in a slugfest against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide’s big-play offense was neutralized, as quarterback Jalen Milroe made costly mistakes while running for his life against a relentless Volunteers pass rush. Alabama failed to capitalize on three Tennessee turnovers, as the its defense shut out the Volunteers in the first half before wilting late in the game. The Tide also shot itself in the foot, racking up 15 penalties resulting in a combined 115 yards.
Alabama (5-2, 2-2 in the SEC) suffered its earliest second defeat since Nick Saban’s first season in 2007. Saturday’s defeat marks just the fourth time in 17 years, that the Tide has suffered multiple regular-season defeats.
Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.
