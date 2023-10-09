Alabama’s 26-20 victory at Texas A&M over the weekend might have lacked a few style points, but the Crimson Tide still sits alone atop the SEC West standings heading into the second half of the season.

Nick Saban called Saturday a “record game” in terms of making mistakes while still winning. While that’s not a stat in the record book, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many games where Alabama commits 14 penalties, turns the ball over twice on the road and still leaves with the victory.

With that said, here’s how each of Alabama’s position groups graded out in the game.



