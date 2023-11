Alabama clinched the SEC West with relative ease Saturday after a 49-21 road win over Kentucky.

While Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said the contest had the makings of a trap game, Alabama didn’t ingest the rat poison and led from start to finish. Jalen Milroe continues to make head-turning plays and Alabama’s defense stepped up against a physical Wildcats side.

Here’s how each of Alabama’s position groups scored in the win over Kentucky.